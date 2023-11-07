Inside quirky St Andrews home back on the market for nearly £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside quirky St Andrews home back on the market for nearly £1 million

The Hepburn Gardens property was designed in the 1970s but has since been remodelled for modern living.

By Ben MacDonald
House for sale at Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews
Lonan on Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews. Image: Rettie

A quirky St Andrews home has been put back on the market for nearly £1 million.

Lonan, on the town’s Hepburn Gardens, is described as a “bespoke” home with a “striking” exterior.

The ‘box’ design and flat roof are typical of several homes built in the area in the 1970s, but the house has since been remodelled with a beautiful, modern finish throughout.

Among the many unusual features is a curved hallway, leading to a large, open-plan living and dining room with fire, which sits at an angle to the rest of the property.

The unusual curved hallway. Image: Rettie
The open-plan living and dining room. Image: Rettie
The room features herringbone flooring. Image: Rettie
An open fireplace is a feature of the living room. Image: Rettie

The kitchen, which sits next to the living room, also has an unusual shape with angled walls.

The hall also leads to a separate snug area, a utility room, a bedroom and a shower room.

The upstairs layout is more simple, with three rectangular bedrooms and a separate bathroom.

The kitchen is also an unusual shape. Image: Rettie
The angled walls make for a unique space. Image: Rettie
The snug area. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor. Image: Rettie
The ground-floor shower room. Image: Rettie
The handy utility room. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom is stylish and modern. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The bedrooms offer plenty of options. Image: Rettie
One of the rooms is being used as an office. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
The bathroom comes with a bath and shower. Image: Rettie

The house also boasts a garden that wraps around the property.

It features lawns and a mixture of plants and shrubs, along with a patio area and a driveway with space for several vehicles.

The property further benefits from a double garage with five separate storage areas.

The garden wraps around the property. Image: Rettie
A paved porch area catches the sun. Image: Rettie
The house has lawns, shrubs and trees. Image: Rettie
A double garage outside the property. Image: Rettie
The house is in a sought-after location in St Andrews. Image: Rettie

Lonan has recently gone back on the market after initially being offered for sale earlier this year.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £975,000.

Elsewhere in the town, a beautiful three-bedroom cottage just a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle is up for sale – but at a similarly lofty price.

More from Property

The Old Stables five-is set in one acre of landscaped grounds and has its own BBQ hut.
Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge of Devilla Forest up for…
Invertay in Fearnan is a stone's throw from Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith
For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay
Door opening up to an empty flat with key in lock.
Help for tenants, landlords and letting agents to prevent homelessness in Fife
Carly Gilchrist and son Hamish.
Dundee Renovation Journeys: 'I didn't have a ceiling for 8 months'
The striking kitchen extension at 8 Bells Wynd.
Kingsbarns house is virtually off-grid thanks to solar panels, Tesla Powerwall and air source…
The property at Littlewood Gardens has views across Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa
For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin
This five-bedroom property in Kinnesswood, Kinross-shire, is on the market.
Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k
The cottage is a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle. Image: Rettie
Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle for sale - but…
There are plenty of affordable five bedroom homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the cheapest five-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
This house in Arbroath also has two kitchens. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k

Conversation