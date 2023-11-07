Inside quirky St Andrews home back on the market for nearly £1 million

A quirky St Andrews home has been put back on the market for nearly £1 million.

Lonan, on the town’s Hepburn Gardens, is described as a “bespoke” home with a “striking” exterior.

The ‘box’ design and flat roof are typical of several homes built in the area in the 1970s, but the house has since been remodelled with a beautiful, modern finish throughout.

Among the many unusual features is a curved hallway, leading to a large, open-plan living and dining room with fire, which sits at an angle to the rest of the property.

The kitchen, which sits next to the living room, also has an unusual shape with angled walls.

The hall also leads to a separate snug area, a utility room, a bedroom and a shower room.

The upstairs layout is more simple, with three rectangular bedrooms and a separate bathroom.

The house also boasts a garden that wraps around the property.

It features lawns and a mixture of plants and shrubs, along with a patio area and a driveway with space for several vehicles.

The property further benefits from a double garage with five separate storage areas.

Lonan has recently gone back on the market after initially being offered for sale earlier this year.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £975,000.

Elsewhere in the town, a beautiful three-bedroom cottage just a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle is up for sale – but at a similarly lofty price.