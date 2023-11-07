End Hunger Fast: How to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank make a difference

A Fife foodbank that provided 16,000 food parcels to struggling families last year has launched a major fundraising drive.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank spent almost £215,000 on food in 2022, handing out 300 parcels every week.

And with need still increasing, volunteers are again turning to the public for help.

The End Hunger Fast campaign urges people to take part in a 12-hour sponsored fast between November 27 and December 3.

They can then hand in the sponsor money or donate what they would have spent on food.

Alternatively, people can be sponsored to give up alcohol, chocolate or vaping for a given period of time.

Five-fold increase in demand

In 2015, Kirkcaldy Foodbank provided fewer than 3,000 parcels – almost 60 a week.

But there has since been a five-fold rise in demand and 35% of recipients are children.

Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell said it could be considered a failure that the organisation was still needed in 2023.

However, he added: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank is a proven success story on so many levels.

“The communities of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area have given unwavering support during the decade the foodbank has been in operation.”

He added: “When we reflect on the last 10 years and try to make sense of the challenge, what immediately becomes clear is we have walked together.”

How to help the Kirkcaldy Foodbank campaign

Ian said the End Hunger Fast campaign would give people a brief taste of austerity.

“The difference is, we have the freedom and choice to do this,” he said.

“And we do so as a way of acknowledging that change is needed.

“So take the challenge and make a difference.”

As well as sponsored events, Kirkcaldy Foodbank is also seeking other forms of fundraising.

This could be through workplace collections, a standing order or regular donations.

Further information on the campaign and how to donate is available at kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk.