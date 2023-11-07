End Hunger Fast: How to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

End Hunger Fast: How to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank make a difference

A new campaign urges the public to help volunteers who last year provided 16,000 parcels to people in need.

By Claire Warrender
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.

A Fife foodbank that provided 16,000 food parcels to struggling families last year has launched a major fundraising drive.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank spent almost £215,000 on food in 2022, handing out 300 parcels every week.

And with need still increasing, volunteers are again turning to the public for help.

The End Hunger Fast campaign urges people to take part in a 12-hour sponsored fast between November 27 and December 3.

They can then hand in the sponsor money or donate what they would have spent on food.

Alternatively, people can be sponsored to give up alcohol, chocolate or vaping for a given period of time.

Five-fold increase in demand

In 2015, Kirkcaldy Foodbank provided fewer than 3,000 parcels – almost 60 a week.

But there has since been a five-fold rise in demand and 35% of recipients are children.

Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell said it could be considered a failure that the organisation was still needed in 2023.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has launched a fundraising campaign to End Hunger Fast.

However, he added: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank is a proven success story on so many levels.

“The communities of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area have given unwavering support during the decade the foodbank has been in operation.”

He added: “When we reflect on the last 10 years and try to make sense of the challenge, what immediately becomes clear is we have walked together.”

How to help the Kirkcaldy Foodbank campaign

Ian said the End Hunger Fast campaign would give people a brief taste of austerity.

“The difference is, we have the freedom and choice to do this,” he said.

“And we do so as a way of acknowledging that change is needed.

“So take the challenge and make a difference.”

As well as sponsored events, Kirkcaldy Foodbank is also seeking other forms of fundraising.

This could be through workplace collections, a standing order or regular donations.

Further information on the campaign and how to donate is available at kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk.

More from Fife

Matthew Birch
Fife teacher who failed to alert school of rapist's sexual contact with pupil is…
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.
Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids
The funeral of James Comrie, who was killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster
Bid for permanent memorial to five men killed in Fife mining disaster
Fife care home threatened sigh closure
Fife care home threatened with closure due to residents' weight loss and falls
How new student accommodation at the former Madras College site in St Andrews will look.
Developers reveal details of new St Andrews student accommodation on former Madras College site
Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a huge success.
Pictures as thousands enjoy spectacular Buckhaven firework display
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Ross Taggart murdered his mother Carol-Anne and refuses to give up rights over her estate, prompting a law change.
Fife family’s campaign win as loophole allowing murderers to control victim’s estates to be…
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
Campaigners claim NHS Fife is avoiding scrutiny at this year's annual review
Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Former company director thumped girlfriend's ex with stone in Fife

Conversation