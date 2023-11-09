Chance to own stunning £800k Fife home below iconic Forth Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to own stunning £800k Fife home below iconic Forth Bridge

The property has uninterrupted views from almost every room and its own beach.

By Ellidh Aitken
Four-bedroom family home on Helen Lane in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth from almost every room.
The home is set below the iconic Forth Bridge and has its own beach. Image: Savills

A stunning Fife home located below the iconic Forth Bridge has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom family home in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth from almost every room.

The property on Helen Lane was extended by its current owners in 2013.

It is up for sale for offers over £810,000.

The property has views of the iconic Forth Bridge and Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
The home looks out onto the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
The North Queensferry home sits below the Forth Bridge. Image: Savills

Entering through the front door, the hall accesses an office and a family room, which could also be used as a bedroom, through to a sitting/dining room and the kitchen.

The sitting room has a log burner and plenty of space for a large dining table.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has an island and full-height patio doors running the entire length of the room, accessing the front garden and taking full advantage of the outlook.

The entrance hallway. Image: Savills
The family room. Image: Savills
There is a living/dining room with plenty of space for a large dining table. Image: Savills
Almost every room benefits from stunning views. Image: Savills
The home is fully decorated. Image: Savills

There is also a hidden utility room just off the kitchen with a sink, storage and access to the garage.

Within the newer part of the house there is access to the side garden which has an outdoor wood-fired pizza oven and lean-to with an outside bar.

There is also a WC and a store on the ground floor.

The kitchen has full-height sliding doors into the garden. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
The current owners have made the most of the space. Image: Savills
Downstairs there is a garden room leading outside. Image: Savills
The ground floor WC. Image: Savills

Upstairs the principal bedroom offers incredible views to the south and has its own balcony.

There is also a sliding mirror that reveals the dressing room and a luxury en-suite bathroom complete with a jacuzzi bath and steam shower.

There are two further en-suite bedrooms on this level, both with built-in storage.

The property is set across two floors. Image: Savills
The principal bedroom has stunning views and a balcony. Image: Savills
The balcony looks out onto the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
The main bedroom has an en-suite with a jacuzzi bath. Image: Savills
A second bedroom with an impressive view. Image: Savills
There are three en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Image: Savills

Outside there is off-street parking at the front of the house and a large garden looking towards the Firth of Forth.

Planning permission has been approved for a second garage or workshop.

An area of beach directly in front of the house is owned outright by the property.

The home is set below the iconic Forth Bridge. Image: Savills
There is a bar in the private garden. Image: Savills
The garden has a wood-fired pizza oven. Image: Savills
The garden stretches towards the river. Image: Savills

There is also a small harbour nearby with private moorings available.

The home is being marketed by Savills.

Elsewhere in the west of Fife, a converted stables with its own BBQ hut on edge of Devilla Forest is up for sale.

And further north, a three-storey home with views over the River Tay and Dundee is available.

