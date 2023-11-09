Journey times slashed during Queensferry Crossing closures after new barriers installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Journey times slashed during Queensferry Crossing closures after new barriers installed

Traffic can now be diverted onto the Forth Road Bridge within minutes thanks to the state-of-the-art technology.

By Bryan Copland
The barriers being tested on the M90 on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Bear Scotland
Journey times during closures of the Queensferry Crossing have been slashed after new barriers were installed.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, traffic can now be diverted onto the Forth Road Bridge within minutes.

Previously, it took about six hours to manually redirect traffic from the M90 onto the Forth Road Bridge, with drivers forced to use the Kincardine Bridge while the diversion was put in place.

Now, it can be done in less than an hour as the barriers can redirect traffic from the new bridge to the old one at the touch of a button.

Traffic diverted from Queensferry Crossing in 38 minutes thanks to barriers

The barriers – the first of their kind in the UK – were trialled on Sunday night and traffic was diverted within 38 minutes of the Queensferry Crossing being blocked.

And there are plans to reduce these times even further in 2024 using more technology.

The Queensferry Crossing has been forced to close several times in recent years due to ice falling from cables.

The diversion via the Kincardine Bridge often leads to hours being added to journey times.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridges manager, said: “From a technical perspective the trial of the new barrier system was a success.

Faster to divert traffic onto Forth Road Bridge than via Kincardine Bridge

“This is new technology for the UK and it is being deployed on a larger and more complex scale than in other locations where it has been used before.

“The machinery worked as designed and dramatically reduced the time it takes to open the diversion route over the Forth Road Bridge.

“Crucially, it is now faster to redirect M90 traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge than it is to divert via the Kincardine Bridge, so this will be the default process from now on if the Queensferry Crossing has to close for any reason.

“There are limits to how quickly the diversion can be opened, as traffic management must still be put in place to close slip roads at Queensferry and Ferrytoll and traffic already on the Queensferry Crossing must be given time to clear the bridge, however, our aim is to speed up the overall process as much as possible and we learned a lot from this trial that will help us to do this.”

