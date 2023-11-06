Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge Devilla Forest up for sale

A converted Fife stable building on the edge of Devilla Forest has hit the market for more than £700,000.

The Old Stables at Righead Farm forms part of a modern conversion of a former agricultural steading.

The stunning gated property is set in an acre of landscaped gardens and is finished to a high standard throughout.

Downstairs there is a stylish entrance hallway leading to a spacious sitting room which comes with a wood-burning stove and beautiful exposed brickwork.

Arched windows around the room offer views of the garden and the Fife countryside beyond.

A kitchen/dining area has an oil-fired Rayburn range cooker and opens out onto an outside patio area.

There is also a separate utility room and a shower room.

One of the smaller bedrooms, which can also be used as a study, is on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four further bedrooms, one of which is an en-suite.

There is also a separate family bathroom.

The upstairs landing also has a reading space.

Outside there are extensive grounds, which include a modern BBQ hut with feature central chimney.

The property also comes with a large garage, featuring a home office and toilet.

The stunning property is just a short distance from Devilla Forest, which features several walking trails and is home to red squirrels.

The Old Stables at Righead Farm is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £725,000.

It is not the only large property for sale in Fife.

A four-storey home in Kirkcaldy, with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth, is for sale with a £600,000 price tag.