Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge Devilla Forest up for sale

A converted Fife stable building on the edge of Devilla Forest has hit the market for more than £700,000.
The Old Stables at Righead Farm forms part of a modern conversion of a former agricultural steading.
The stunning gated property is set in an acre of landscaped gardens and is finished to a high standard throughout.
Downstairs there is a stylish entrance hallway leading to a spacious sitting room which comes with a wood-burning stove and beautiful exposed brickwork.
Arched windows around the room offer views of the garden and the Fife countryside beyond.
A kitchen/dining area has an oil-fired Rayburn range cooker and opens out onto an outside patio area.
There is also a separate utility room and a shower room.
One of the smaller bedrooms, which can also be used as a study, is on the ground floor.
Upstairs are four further bedrooms, one of which is an en-suite.
There is also a separate family bathroom.
The upstairs landing also has a reading space.
Outside there are extensive grounds, which include a modern BBQ hut with feature central chimney.
The property also comes with a large garage, featuring a home office and toilet.
The stunning property is just a short distance from Devilla Forest, which features several walking trails and is home to red squirrels.
The Old Stables at Righead Farm is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £725,000.
It is not the only large property for sale in Fife.
A four-storey home in Kirkcaldy, with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth, is for sale with a £600,000 price tag.
