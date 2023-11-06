Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge Devilla Forest up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge Devilla Forest up for sale

The stunning gated property is set in an acre of landscaped gardens.

By Neil Henderson
The Old Stables five-is set in one acre of landscaped grounds and has its own BBQ hut.
The Old Stables is set in an acre of landscaped grounds and has its own BBQ hut. Image: Galbraith

A converted Fife stable building on the edge of Devilla Forest has hit the market for more than £700,000.

The Old Stables at Righead Farm forms part of a modern conversion of a former agricultural steading.

The stunning gated property is set in an acre of landscaped gardens and is finished to a high standard throughout.

Aerial image of the Old Stables at Righead Farm on the edge of Devilla Forest in Fife.
The Old Stables building is part of a converted former steading. Image: Galbraith
It's a property that comes with several terraced areas.
The property has plenty of outdoor space. Image: Galbraith

Downstairs there is a stylish entrance hallway leading to a spacious sitting room which comes with a wood-burning stove and beautiful exposed brickwork.

Arched windows around the room offer views of the garden and the Fife countryside beyond.

A kitchen/dining area has an oil-fired Rayburn range cooker and opens out onto an outside patio area.

There is also a separate utility room and a shower room.

Reception area.
The stylish entrance hallway. Image: Galbraith
A spacious living room.
The spacious living room. Image: Galbraith
Living room.
The living room features exposed brickwork. Image: Galbraith
Kitchen.
The open-plan kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith
Kitchen / dining area.
The kitchen/diner has lots of room for relaxing and entertaining. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen features a range cooker. Image: Galbraith

One of the smaller bedrooms, which can also be used as a study, is on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four further bedrooms, one of which is an en-suite.

There is also a separate family bathroom.

The upstairs landing also has a reading space.

One of the five bedrooms at the property.
One of the five bedrooms at the property. Image: Galbraith
Another of the bedrooms.
Another of the colourful bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
A family-sized bathroom.
A family-sized bathroom. Image: Galbraith
All rooms have been finished to high spec.
The five bedrooms are of a good size. Image: Galbraith
The windows bring in plenty of natural light and offer stunning vistas. Image: Galbraith

Outside there are extensive grounds, which include a modern BBQ hut with feature central chimney.

The property also comes with a large garage, featuring a home office and toilet.

The stunning property is just a short distance from Devilla Forest, which features several walking trails and is home to red squirrels.

An external view of the property.
The property is finished beautifully. Image: Galbraith
An outside patio area ideal for entertaining or al fresco dining.
An outside patio area ideal for entertaining and dining. Image: Galbraith
The Old Stables near Devilla Forest in Fife.
The gardens feature a large lawn. Image: Galbraith
Finished in yellow sandstone the Old Stables is now up for sale.
The Old Stables is gated. Image: Galbraith

The Old Stables at Righead Farm is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £725,000.

It is not the only large property for sale in Fife.

A four-storey home in Kirkcaldy, with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth, is for sale with a £600,000 price tag.

Conversation