Brechin City invite applications for manager’s job after Andy Kirk departure

Brechin City are on the hunt for a new manager after Andy Kirk’s departure.

Kirk, who led the Angus side to the Highland League title last season, has signed up at St Johnstone as new Perth boss Craig Levein’s assistant.

Now City are inviting applications to succeed the 44-year-old.

In a statement posted online, the club said: “Brechin City Football Club are inviting applications for the vacant position of first team manager.

“Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of UEFA B licence or above.

“The club have ambitions to regain entry into the SPFL. If you feel you have the qualities to deliver success and join us on this exciting journey, please apply to secretary@brechincityfc.com.

“All applications and notes of interest must be received by 12 noon on Monday 13th November.”

Levein, who had also been working with Brechin on an unpaid advisory basis, has a long-standing professional relationship with Kirk, stretching back to the latter’s playing days.

The new St Johnstone boss played a huge role in Kirk’s appointment as manager at Glebe Park in June 2021, and the pair’s efforts have not gone unappreciated.

The club said: “Andy played a pivotal role in our resurgence, helping us contend for promotion back into the SPFL. He achieved remarkable success in his second season when we secured the league title.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Craig Levein, who generously contributed his time and expertise to aid the club’s resurgence. His invaluable assistance, particularly in helping and giving advice to Andy along with his appearances at our hospitality events, will be a lasting memory.

“We take this moment to offer our best wishes to both Craig and Andy as they embark on this new chapter at St Johnstone.

City chairman Kevin Mackie added: “Whilst we always anticipated Andy Kirk’s success would lead to his eventual departure, we had hoped he would be the manager that would lead us back into the SPFL.

“However, Andy’s opportunity to join Craig at a Premiership club necessitated our respect for his decision, and we wish him the success he truly deserves.”