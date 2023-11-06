LEE WILKIE: Dundee have a super goalie in Trevor Carson – what a difference that makes to a defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee have a super goalie in Trevor Carson – what a difference that makes to a defence

The Dark Blues are up to sixth after defeating Livingston 1-0 on Sunday with keeper Carson pulling off a tremendous late save.

Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee under Tony Docherty are the epitome of hard work.

It’s clear that plenty of hard work has gone in on the training pitch.

And they are seeing very real results on the pitch as a consequence.

Defensively they are so hard to beat.

Rangers last week is the only time we’ve really seen them ripped open.

But they bounced back against Livingston on Sunday.

Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner to earn Dundee FC a 1-0 win. Image: Shutterstock

Get that toughness in the backline and you can grind out draws and wins.

Graft

That only comes from proper hard graft on the training pitch.

They’ve got some really solid defenders, players in front of them who work hard too.
And a top goalkeeper behind them.

Trevor Carson showed again why Tony Docherty was so keen to get him in the summer.

His save in stoppage time was superb.

And earned the clean sheet – his fifth in the Premiership this term.

What a difference that makes to the defence knowing they’ve got that sort of safety blanket behind them.

Keeper confidence

In my day at Dens we had Rab Douglas bailing us out if something got past us.

That sort of confidence breeds throughout a team.

You know in a game like Sunday that no matter how well you defend, there will be a shot or two that gets past you.

The one in question ended up deflecting off Antonio Portales and heading towards the other corner.

But Carson was equal to it.

Trevor Carson shows his reflexes to prevent a late Livingston equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson shows his reflexes to prevent a late Livingston equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There are moments you have to rely on your goalkeeper.

When you don’t have that trust in the man behind you, it can cause more problems than you think.

It’s a team game but part of that team requires every player to concentrate on their own jobs, doing their bit to contribute to the whole.

If there’s a part of the team, especially in defence or goal, where there is concern it affects other performances.

You need 100% concentration on your own job but if you’re not fully confident in another part of the team, that will inevitably mean you have to concentrate on someone else’s job.

Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after Dundee FC win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS

So you really can’t focus fully on what you have to do.

As a defender, if you think the goalkeeper needs protecting more than usual, you drop deeper and are far more wary in your play.

Dundee don’t have that problem.

They know Carson can deal with it.

New defence

They have also built up confidence in each other as a unit in a very small space of time.

Don’t forget this is a pretty new defence but they haven’t played like it.

Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee. Image: SNS

With that in mind, I think they can get even better.

Dundee are sixth right now, that bodes well.

Meanwhile, it’s great to see so many big names coming along to Cammy Kerr’s testimonial.

He deserves a big night for what he’s given to the club and guys like Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and more will bring real excitement.

It promises to be a cracking night at Dens.

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory - back on the horse, midfield maestros…
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty says Dundee squad 'screams character' after Livingston win as he explains Scott…
Luke McCowan at full time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of…
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty challenges 'honest' Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football
Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Inverness targeting 'statement' against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be 'moping around' insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers 'mess'
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens…
2

Conversation