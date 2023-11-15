Husband says disappearance of Perthshire woman ‘total mystery’ as police search River Almond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Husband says disappearance of Perthshire woman ‘total mystery’ as police search River Almond

Officers are scouring the water after the disappearance of Pauline Alston on Sunday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Alistair Alston, right, is concerned after the disappearance of his wife Pauline, left.
Alistair Alston, right, is concerned after the disappearance of his wife Pauline, left. Image: Gavin McPherson

The husband of Perthshire woman Pauline Alston has told of his concern after her sudden disappearance.

Pauline Alston, 77, was last seen by husband Alistair in Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday at 5pm.

The couple have lived on the farm and worked on the land for several decades having been married more than 49 years.

Police have issued two separate appeals and deployed searchers to scour the River Almond, which dissects the farm, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police search River Almond for Pauline Alston

It is feared that Pauline was unexpectedly swept away by the water.

Alistair, 82, told The Courier: “We just don’t know where she went – nobody has seen anything.

“It is a total mystery.

“We are fearful that somehow she got into the river because it has steep banking.

“It wasn’t in spate on Sunday but the river was quite high.”

Police searching land at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Wednesday, November 15 2023.
Police searching the Dalcrue Farm area on Wednesday. Image: Phil Hannah

Alistair met Irishwoman Pauline while she was working as a civil servant in Dublin.

“She was a very capable woman,” Alistair said.

“It didn’t matter if it was organising, doing office work, carving cows – anything she did she could do extremely well.”

Husband’s appeal for wife of 49 years

Pauline is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

“It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good,” Alistair said.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”

Close family members are helping with the search effort.

Police searching land at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Wednesday, November 15 2023.
A police officer at the farm on Wednesday. Image: Phil Hannah
Police searching land at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Wednesday, November 15 2023.
It is thought that Pauline left the farm on foot. Image: Phil Hannah

Pauline’s nephew Gavin McPherson said: “She was such a strong woman, having worked on this farm for 50 years.

“It is possible she could travel some distance but wasn’t in the habit of taking long walks, certainly not at that time of night.

“It would be great to get the word out to dog walkers who walk the hills around here.

“I want them to keep their eye out for something unusual – such as a pair of glasses or jacket.

“If you see anything unusual, please contact the police.”

Pauline Alston.
Pauline Alston. Image: Police Scotland

Inspector James Longden said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Pauline and I urge people in the Pitcairngreen area to check gardens and outbuildings.

“The weather has been cold and wet, and Pauline may have sought shelter.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm on Sunday is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.

More from Perth & Kinross

Michelle Lizanec is said to have been murdered in Orchard Way, Inchture (bottom right) by her husband, who is then accused of fleeing to Balunie Street, Dundee (top right).
Lizanec murder trial - Jury hears secret recordings of dead Perthshire mum
Ellis Hardy had an Xbox which was illegally adapted for internet use.
Belgian waffle cocaine mule caught with modified Xbox in Perth Prison
The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside estate staff extend strike over 'second class pay conditions'
Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Perth residents quizzed on flood risks ahead of public meeting
Michelle Lizanec
Lizanec murder trial — daughter tells court of 'abusive' father's control over 'murdered' mum
Marlee Quarry site, currently agricultural land
Blairgowrie quarry extension may go ahead - despite council refusal and 100 objections
Pauline Alston.
Missing Perthshire woman, 77, may have sought shelter, police say
Jamie Clark.
Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park
Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.
Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after 'line is drawn' under neighbour dispute
Charlie Taylor and Phoebe Mullen, 8, who donated 17 inches of her long red hair to the Little Princess Trust. Image: Kim Cessford/Charlie Taylor
Children with cancer getting real hair wigs thanks to Tayside salon star Charlie