Husband says disappearance of Perthshire woman ‘total mystery’ as police search River Almond

The husband of Perthshire woman Pauline Alston has told of his concern after her sudden disappearance.

Pauline Alston, 77, was last seen by husband Alistair in Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday at 5pm.

The couple have lived on the farm and worked on the land for several decades having been married more than 49 years.

Police have issued two separate appeals and deployed searchers to scour the River Almond, which dissects the farm, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police search River Almond for Pauline Alston

It is feared that Pauline was unexpectedly swept away by the water.

Alistair, 82, told The Courier: “We just don’t know where she went – nobody has seen anything.

“It is a total mystery.

“We are fearful that somehow she got into the river because it has steep banking.

“It wasn’t in spate on Sunday but the river was quite high.”

Alistair met Irishwoman Pauline while she was working as a civil servant in Dublin.

“She was a very capable woman,” Alistair said.

“It didn’t matter if it was organising, doing office work, carving cows – anything she did she could do extremely well.”

Husband’s appeal for wife of 49 years

Pauline is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

“It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good,” Alistair said.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”

Close family members are helping with the search effort.

Pauline’s nephew Gavin McPherson said: “She was such a strong woman, having worked on this farm for 50 years.

“It is possible she could travel some distance but wasn’t in the habit of taking long walks, certainly not at that time of night.

“It would be great to get the word out to dog walkers who walk the hills around here.

“I want them to keep their eye out for something unusual – such as a pair of glasses or jacket.

“If you see anything unusual, please contact the police.”

Inspector James Longden said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Pauline and I urge people in the Pitcairngreen area to check gardens and outbuildings.

“The weather has been cold and wet, and Pauline may have sought shelter.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm on Sunday is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.