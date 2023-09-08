St Andrews fashion store Jack Wills to close

A fashion chain is to close its store in St Andrews.

Jack Wills, on Bell Street, which is the brand’s only remaining Scottish branch, will shut in October.

Workers at the outlet are said to be angry at not being informed of the plans for closure, despite the unit being advertised for lease since March.

Savills says the unit is “under offer” but it has not been confirmed who is set to move into the site.

Jack Wills staff in St Andrews ‘crying’ after closure announcement

It is not the first time the store has been earmarked for closure.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, then known as Sports Direct International, bought Jack Wills out of administration in August 2019 for £12.75 million.

Frasers Group announced the following March that the St Andrews branch would be one of 14 stores to close.

But it was saved after a lease agreement was reached with the property’s landlord.

However, signs have been put up in the shop confirming it is closing in October 2023.

One source told The Courier that staff were informed of the closure on Thursday, with some left in tears.

They said: “Staff didn’t even get five minutes to think when they were told to start setting the shop up for the closing sale.

“Staff are very angry and were crying all morning.

“Not knowing was the worst. They just wanted transparency.”

Jack Wills is now advertising items for sale with 20% off full price.

Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.