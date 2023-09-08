St Andrews fashion store Jack Wills to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews fashion store Jack Wills to close

Staff at the brand's last remaining Scottish outlet are said to be "angry".

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Closing-down signs on Jack Wills store in Bell Street, St Andrews.
Closing-down signs on Jack Wills store in Bell Street, St Andrews.

A fashion chain is to close its store in St Andrews.

Jack Wills, on Bell Street, which is the brand’s only remaining Scottish branch, will shut in October.

Workers at the outlet are said to be angry at not being informed of the plans for closure, despite the unit being advertised for lease since March.

Savills says the unit is “under offer” but it has not been confirmed who is set to move into the site.

Jack Wills staff in St Andrews ‘crying’ after closure announcement

It is not the first time the store has been earmarked for closure.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, then known as Sports Direct International, bought Jack Wills out of administration in August 2019 for £12.75 million.

Frasers Group announced the following March that the St Andrews branch would be one of 14 stores to close.

But it was saved after a lease agreement was reached with the property’s landlord.

However, signs have been put up in the shop confirming it is closing in October 2023.

Closing-down sign at Jack Wills in St Andrews.
The store is set to close in October.

One source told The Courier that staff were informed of the closure on Thursday, with some left in tears.

They said: “Staff didn’t even get five minutes to think when they were told to start setting the shop up for the closing sale.

“Staff are very angry and were crying all morning.

“Not knowing was the worst. They just wanted transparency.”

Jack Wills is now advertising items for sale with 20% off full price.

Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

Fife Council tax rises
Fife Council calls for national council tax rise proposal to be scrapped
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market
(L-R) Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie dies in the crash.
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
St Andrews seaside sauna plan to be considered by Fife Council
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home
Louise Humpington, owner of Grain and Sustain, lives a zero waste lifestyle
Kinghorn mum won't buy kids new plastic toys as she raises waste-free family
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. school capacity Picture shows; Viewforth High. NA. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High is one of 10 over capacity
A packed Kingsway pay tribute to the Queen's historic reign. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson.
The Queen's death saw huge crowds and poignant tributes as funeral cortege moved through…
Steve Mason
Beta Band guitarist excited to come back to 'magical' Fife as Outwith Festival takes…
An ambulance on the Tay Road Bridge.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on Tay Road Bridge

Conversation