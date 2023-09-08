Brechin City boss Andy Kirk salutes ‘collective community effort’ as he celebrates 100-game milestone

Andy Kirk celebrated his 100th game as Brechin City boss – and insists the Angus club’s recent revival is a ‘collective community effort.’

Kirk marked the milestone with a 3-1 Highland League Cup win over Formartine United last month.

In 100 outings since appointment, City have won 69 times and lost just 17.

That saw them win the Highland League title last year before crashing out of the pyramid play-offs to Spartans on penalty-kicks.

But it’s the transformation off the park that has been just as impressive, with a strengthening of community links and a marked increase in crowds.

Kirk, appointed in June 2021, said: “It’s nice to mark down 100 games as manager of Brechin.

“But when I look at the stats, I don’t think about what I’ve achieved.

“I think about what the players have done to win games and to win the Highland League title last year.

“I think about what the board and chairman have done to support, what Craig Levein has done.

“They have always backed me and the hours of work and unrivalled advice Craig offers is greatly appreciated.

“This is about the staff and volunteers behind the scenes, the secretary, the groundsman, Kay on our bus, the fans.

“Everyone connected with the club has helped drive it forward.

“You’d think winning the Highland League title was the biggest achievement in those 100 games.

“There’s no doubting that day up in Buckie was very, very special.

“It was emotional to see the fans on the pitch celebrating with the players and was a real high point.

“The fans had become accustomed to seeing us lose and we shifted that momentum into winning.

Andy Kirk keen to entertain Brechin City fans

“More importantly, we are trying to entertain them.

“We want them to come back week-in, week-out to enjoy their football.

“And the best thing for me is seeing how the crowds have grown and how the club is closer than ever to the community.

“Hearing our young fans beating their drums and having so many of them send us off to Buckie gives me real pride.

“It makes me hungry to bring more success to the club.

“The stats are nice but, ultimately, we want to translate that into success.

“We want to go for the league again and try to get over the line into the SPFL.”

Brechin are currently three points off Buckie with a game in hand over their rivals.

And as Kirk embarked on the first of his next 100 games – a 2-0 win over Rothes last week – he is already looking forward.

Kirk, who signed a new two year deal in April, added: “It’s been an incredible couple of years here but I still have the hunger for more.

“You go into the management game because you have a passion for it.

“I enjoy the coaching side of things and setting a team up to play a certain way. I like the relationship-building you need to do as a manager.

“It’s not an easy job at times but I love it.”