Brechin City boss Andy Kirk salutes ‘collective community effort’ as he celebrates 100-game milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk salutes ‘collective community effort’ as he celebrates 100-game milestone

Kirk won the Highland League title and has posted impressive win stats in his first senior men's managerial role.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has enjoyed 100 years in charge of Brechin City. Image: SNS.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has enjoyed 100 years in charge of Brechin City. Image: SNS.

Andy Kirk celebrated his 100th game as Brechin City boss – and insists the Angus club’s recent revival is a ‘collective community effort.’

Kirk marked the milestone with a 3-1 Highland League Cup win over Formartine United last month.

In 100 outings since appointment, City have won 69 times and lost just 17.

That saw them win the Highland League title last year before crashing out of the pyramid play-offs to Spartans on penalty-kicks.

But it’s the transformation off the park that has been just as impressive, with a strengthening of community links and a marked increase in crowds.

Kirk, appointed in June 2021, said: “It’s nice to mark down 100 games as manager of Brechin.

“But when I look at the stats, I don’t think about what I’ve achieved.

“I think about what the players have done to win games and to win the Highland League title last year.

“I think about what the board and chairman have done to support, what Craig Levein has done.

“They have always backed me and the hours of work and unrivalled advice Craig offers is greatly appreciated.

Andy Kirk and Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie celebrate the Highland League success. Image: Brechin City FC.

“This is about the staff and volunteers behind the scenes, the secretary, the groundsman, Kay on our bus, the fans.

“Everyone connected with the club has helped drive it forward.

“You’d think winning the Highland League title was the biggest achievement in those 100 games.

“There’s no doubting that day up in Buckie was very, very special.

“It was emotional to see the fans on the pitch celebrating with the players and was a real high point.

“The fans had become accustomed to seeing us lose and we shifted that momentum into winning.

Andy Kirk keen to entertain Brechin City fans

“More importantly, we are trying to entertain them.

“We want them to come back week-in, week-out to enjoy their football.

“And the best thing for me is seeing how the crowds have grown and how the club is closer than ever to the community.

“Hearing our young fans beating their drums and having so many of them send us off to Buckie gives me real pride.

“It makes me hungry to bring more success to the club.

“The stats are nice but, ultimately, we want to translate that into success.

“We want to go for the league again and try to get over the line into the SPFL.”

Brechin City have done a lot of work to engage with younger fans. Image: Brechin City FC.

Brechin are currently three points off Buckie with a game in hand over their rivals.

And as Kirk embarked on the first of his next 100 games – a 2-0 win over Rothes last week – he is already looking forward.

Kirk, who signed a new two year deal in April, added: “It’s been an incredible couple of years here but I still have the hunger for more.

“You go into the management game because you have a passion for it.

“I enjoy the coaching side of things and setting a team up to play a certain way. I like the relationship-building you need to do as a manager.

“It’s not an easy job at times but I love it.”

More from Football

Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them…
Tannadice will now host United's clash with Arbroath on Friday, October 27. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines' name change
Steven Fletcher.
Former Dundee United star Steven Fletcher signs for Welsh big spenders Wrexham
Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Cliftonville. Images: PA and SNS.
Raith Rovers boss in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it but would prefer to…
Ewan Otoo and his Dunfermline team-mates celebrate. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Ewan Otoo reveals East End Park 'wow' moment and hails Dunfermline 'family'
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
Dunfermline manager James McPake will have a reduced squad for the Dundee United match. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake without NINE players ahead of Dundee United clash
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov and Dan Phillips.
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone stars as Dimitar Mitov suffers debut Bulgaria defeat but…
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
Scotland legend and ex-Rangers star stung by new Dundee football parking rules
Dundee have seven players out on loan right now, included (from left) Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Luke Graham.
Dundee loan report: The lowdown on 8 Dees plying their trade in the lower…

Conversation