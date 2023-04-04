Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has handed the Angus side a huge Highland League title boost by agreeing a new two-year contract.

Kirk has penned a deal that will see him commit his future to City until the summer of 2025.

News that manager Kirk is prolonging his stay will be hugely welcomed by Brechin fans who have been impressed by his 22 months in charge.

Alongside trusted assistant Stephen Simmons, highly-rated Kirk led Brechin to third place in the Highland League last term.

That came despite the club having only three signed players when he took on the role in June 2021.

He then masterminded an incredible ONE-YEAR unbeaten league run to put Brechin in the mix for Championship glory.

“We are all delighted with the progress the club has made on and off the park in the last two years,” City chairman Kevin Mackie to Brechin City’s website.

“So we are happy to offer Andy this extension to his contract.

“We look forward to Andy delivering on all our shared objectives.”

The former Dunfermline, Hearts and Northern Ireland star has made it his goal to prepare his side as professionally as top flight sides.

He recently opened the doors of their luxury coach to Courier Sport.

The Angus side are currently five points adrift of leaders Buckie Thistle but have two games in hand on their rivals.

They will play the first of those against Brora Rangers on Wednesday, bidding to chop the gap to two.

With City having five games left, they will face Buckie on April 22nd.

That final day meeting is shaping up as a title decider.

Andy Kirk seeking ‘continuity’ at Brechin

Brechin have secured the long-term futures of a host of star performers in recent weeks.

Kevin McHattie, Fraser MacLeod and Marc Scott all signed extended deals.

At the time, Kirk said: “It’s really important to get some pen on paper for our players.

“Look at what’s happened at Brechin over recent years. A lot of players have come and gone.

“Sometimes that level of change is necessary.

“But we’re trying to build a team that is capable of succeeding and playing at a higher level.

“We took the decision that we wanted to look for local talent and bring some continuity.”