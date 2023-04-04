Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new two-year deal

City have secured Kirk's future until 2025 as they continue to battle with Buckie Thistle for the championship.

By Ewan Smith
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has handed the Angus side a huge Highland League title boost by agreeing a new two-year contract.

Kirk has penned a deal that will see him commit his future to City until the summer of 2025.

News that manager Kirk is prolonging his stay will be hugely welcomed by Brechin fans who have been impressed by his 22 months in charge.

Andy Kirk had worked to do when he first arrived at Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Alongside trusted assistant Stephen Simmons, highly-rated Kirk led Brechin to third place in the Highland League last term.

That came despite the club having only three signed players when he took on the role in June 2021.

He then masterminded an incredible ONE-YEAR unbeaten league run to put Brechin in the mix for Championship glory.

“We are all delighted with the progress the club has made on and off the park in the last two years,” City chairman Kevin Mackie to Brechin City’s website.

“So we are happy to offer Andy this extension to his contract.

“We look forward to Andy delivering on all our shared objectives.”

The former Dunfermline, Hearts and Northern Ireland star has made it his goal to prepare his side as professionally as top flight sides.

He recently opened the doors of their luxury coach to Courier Sport.

The Angus side are currently five points adrift of leaders Buckie Thistle but have two games in hand on their rivals.

They will play the first of those against Brora Rangers on Wednesday, bidding to chop the gap to two.

With City having five games left, they will face Buckie on April 22nd.

That final day meeting is shaping up as a title decider.

Andy Kirk seeking ‘continuity’ at Brechin

Brechin have secured the long-term futures of a host of star performers in recent weeks.

Kevin McHattie, Fraser MacLeod and Marc Scott all signed extended deals.

Andy Kirk has fired up Brechin City’s title challenge. Image: Richard Wiseman / DCT Media

At the time, Kirk said: “It’s really important to get some pen on paper for our players.

“Look at what’s happened at Brechin over recent years. A lot of players have come and gone.

“Sometimes that level of change is necessary.

“But we’re trying to build a team that is capable of succeeding and playing at a higher level.

“We took the decision that we wanted to look for local talent and bring some continuity.”

