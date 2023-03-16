Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has tied up key players to avoid summer rebuild at Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has tied up key players to avoid summer rebuild at Glebe Park

By Ewan Smith
March 16 2023, 12.00pm
Andy Kirk is keen to sign up his key players ahead of the summer. Image: SNS
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk says moves to tie up some of his key players will help the Glebe Park side avoid another summer rebuild.

City trio Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod have all agreed contract extensions after impressing this term.

Kirk is keen to create a stable environment at the Angus club after being left with just three signed players when he took on the manager’s role in June 2021.

And there will be more talks with other players in coming weeks as City seek continuity.

“It’s really important to get some pen on paper for our players,” said Kirk.

“Look at what’s happened at Brechin over recent years. A lot of players have come and gone.

“Sometimes that level of change is necessary but we’re trying to build a team that is capable of succeeding and playing at a higher level.

“We took the decision that we wanted to look for local talent and bring some continuity.

Andy Kirk cites untapped talent in lower leagues

Fraser MacLeod has made an impact at Brechin City. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City
“We signed Fraser from a lower level and look at how well he’s done.

“There are a lot of good players down there, a lot of talent.

“It’s down to us to find the ones with the right attitude, the ones who are hungry to go further.

“But it’s all about ensuring we have quality and depth. That helps us avoid a full rebuild every summer.

“We want to get to the stage that we have a core group of 15 or 16 and are only adding a few every year.

“We’ve got a few on longer contracts like Kevin, Marc and Fraser and there will be more talks with others.

“We are also working on identifying targets for next year.

“It’s a lot easier to integrate a few players than it is to mould a new team every year.”

