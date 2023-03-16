Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has tied up key players to avoid summer rebuild at Glebe Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk says moves to tie up some of his key players will help the Glebe Park side avoid another summer rebuild.

City trio Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod have all agreed contract extensions after impressing this term.

Kirk is keen to create a stable environment at the Angus club after being left with just three signed players when he took on the manager’s role in June 2021.

And there will be more talks with other players in coming weeks as City seek continuity.

✍️ 𝗠𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗘 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧 The club is delighted to confirm that vice-captain Kevin McHattie has signed a 2 year extension to his contract to keep him at Glebe Park until the summer of 2025. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/scyqybpsaB pic.twitter.com/DCHJbZDDRM — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 1, 2023

“It’s really important to get some pen on paper for our players,” said Kirk.

“Look at what’s happened at Brechin over recent years. A lot of players have come and gone.

“Sometimes that level of change is necessary but we’re trying to build a team that is capable of succeeding and playing at a higher level.

“We took the decision that we wanted to look for local talent and bring some continuity.

Andy Kirk cites untapped talent in lower leagues

“We signed Fraser from a lower level and look at how well he’s done.

“There are a lot of good players down there, a lot of talent.

“It’s down to us to find the ones with the right attitude, the ones who are hungry to go further.

“But it’s all about ensuring we have quality and depth. That helps us avoid a full rebuild every summer.

“We want to get to the stage that we have a core group of 15 or 16 and are only adding a few every year.

✍️ 𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗢𝗗 𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗦 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 Midfielder Fraser MacLeod (@frasermacleod10) is the latest player to commit his future to Brechin City, with the Club delighted to retain the services of the talented youngster until the summer of 2025. ➡️ https://t.co/vDkmnsaVb0 pic.twitter.com/o4ZjdsrtHp — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 1, 2023

“We’ve got a few on longer contracts like Kevin, Marc and Fraser and there will be more talks with others.

“We are also working on identifying targets for next year.

“It’s a lot easier to integrate a few players than it is to mould a new team every year.”