Kevin McHattie praises ‘blue sky’ thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens new deal until 2025

By Ewan Smith
March 1 2023, 10.15am Updated: March 1 2023, 1.39pm
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Kevin McHattie has heaped praise on Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie after penning a new deal until 2025.

Former Hearts and Raith Rovers star McHattie has been a revelation for City since joining them in September 2021.

And while he has spent almost his entire career starring in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship, McHattie has bought into the Brechin vision.

Kevin McHattie (right) is loving life at Brechin City. Image: SNS

Chairman Mackie has made sweeping changes to City’s approach since taking over in the summer of 2021.

His strong community focus and ambitious approach to their promotion bid – which includes sourcing a luxury coach for Highland League trips – has resonated with McHattie.

“There’s a reason why I’m so happy here,” McHattie told Courier Sport.

“This club does things differently.

“They had three consecutive relegations and it would be easy to be on a continual downward slope after that.

Kevin McHattie has praised Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City

“But the club has taken a different approach.

“The chairman has come in and is a blue sky thinker. He’s a real breath of fresh air and wants to build the club back up.

“The club has very strong community links and they treat all the players very professionally.

“They give us great training facilities and look after us on the bus to games.

“It’s a club on the up and as soon as I was offered a new deal I wanted to get it sorted.”

Kevin McHattie is ‘outstanding’

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk told the club website: “We’re delighted that Kevin has pledged his future to the club for the next couple of years.

“He gives us plenty of experience and he’s an outstanding player at this level.

“His technical ability is extremely high. He understands the game and has played at a much higher level.

“Kevin had a couple of injury problems before he joined us. I think we’ve been good for him and he’s been fantastic for us.

“His use of the ball, his vision and some of the goals he’s scored this year have been outstanding.

“We’re fortunate to have him and we’re delighted that he’s staying a bit longer.”

