VIDEO: Inside Brechin City’s luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with Angus outfit unbeaten in a year

The Station Park tannoy announcer read the script as Brechin City attempted to go an entire year unbeaten in the Highland League.

‘We never lose a game’ boomed out from the Nairn County speakers as they played the 1980s Go West hit single ‘We Close Our Eyes.’

Brechin’s last defeat came at Buckie Thistle on February 12, 2022.

Since that 1-0 reversal, Brechin have emerged unscathed from 33 games – winning 30 and drawing three.

They have travelled 3,300 miles across the Highlands in their quest to return to the SPFL.

But City chairman Kevin Mackie has used his networking skills to make that as comfortable as possible.

His long-standing friendship with Park’s of Hamilton founder and current Rangers chairman Douglas Park has seen them travel in style this term.

Almost every mile Brechin have clocked this year has been in a luxury coach used frequently by Celtic or Rangers.

The 38-seater boasts comfortable, spacious all-leather interior, wifi and Sky Sports TV across four screens.

A massage bed and a kitchen for healthy home-cooked meals ensure players are refreshed and replenished.

And Courier Sport was given exclusive access to film their journey to Nairn County on Saturday.

“We knew at the start of last season we’d be doing a lot of travelling,” said Brechin boss Andy Kirk.

“We looked at it and decided, if we could afford it, we’d do it the best way we could.

“Fortunately, the chairman has been able to sort this out for us.

“The way the game is going and the way players are looking after themselves has changed. It is a lot more professional now.

“Diet is important and it’s helping players play on longer.

“Why would we not be as professional as we can be?”

Attention to detail

Brechin’s attention to detail is admirable, as is their ‘blue sky’ approach.

When Kirk was appointed in June 2021, he had just three signed players on his books.

He had less than a month to sign a squad before their League Cup tie with Livingston.

But he built a squad that competed in the Highland League last term.

This year, Kirk has reshaped it with a key focus on signing local talent.

Along with club advisor Craig Levein and assistant Stephen Simmons, he has moulded a squad that looks very capable of returning to the SPFL.

Bus journeys can be long and winding.

Last week Brechin made a 500-mile round trip to Wick.

But they can also help harness team spirit and, with the facilities on board their coach, leave players feeling refreshed for games.

As we travel, chef Kay preps and serves the Superlean meals.

Players switch off by watching Soccer Saturday.

Brechin City massage bed

Some are given treatment on the massage bed by physio Seb Panczyk.

“It’s long journeys every couple of weeks,” said Panczyk.

“That means players could get sore backs or feel tight so. Having a massage bed is so important.

“I can work on them for 15 or 20 minutes and make them feel relaxed and ready for the game.”

Former Hearts youngster Anthony McDonald added: “It’s much the same as the full-time environment.

“The only real difference I know between this club and Hearts is that we are part-time at Brechin.

“We are prepared and treated the same.”

Brechin City piped into Station Park

A change of venue for me as I’m on a road trip with @BrechinCityFC to @NairnCounty. They are bidding to make it an entire YEAR unbeaten in the Highland League. A very warm welcome to Station Park with pipes and drums🥁 🎥 Brechin bus video in @thecouriersport 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Sv5rmMI4BL — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) February 11, 2023

The 115 miles between Perth passed in a blink of an eye as the team arrived to a piper and drummer at Station Park.

The game, itself, didn’t go entirely to plan.

Nairn fought out a 0-0 draw that, ultimately, preserved Brechin’s unbeaten record.

They are in a fight with Buckie for the Highland League title and are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to win it.

And the Go West lyrics are still, very much, entirely relevant.