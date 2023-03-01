Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have completed the loan signing of defender Kanayo Megwa.

The 18-year-old joins from Hibernian until the end of the season.

Megwa is a right-back who was part of the Hibs under-19s’ recent run in the Uefa Youth League which saw them compete against the likes of Borussia Dortmund.

📝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐰𝐚 Meet our new No 2️⃣ – 18 year old defender, Kanayo Megwa, who joins on loan until the end of the season from @HibernianFC. Welcome to #TheMaroonMachinehttps://t.co/M5iFDFuqY3 pic.twitter.com/CkV4SBYIW8 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) March 1, 2023

He will wear the No 2 shirt at Kelty and will likely go into the squad as the Maroon Machine host Edinburgh at New Central Park on Saturday.

John Potter’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw at Peterhead last weekend.