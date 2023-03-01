‘Waste of money’ or ‘beautiful’? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Waste of money’ or ‘beautiful’? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion

By Emma Duncan
March 1 2023, 10.38am Updated: March 1 2023, 2.04pm
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre.
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre.

Proposals for a new lights project in Dundee have split opinion among locals with some praising the idea and others calling it a “waste of money”.

Dundee City Council chiefs hope the £300,000 project will rejuvenate the city centre.

City Nights and City Lights would feature new lights and banners on several streets, along with initiatives to get people visiting the area on Thursday evenings.

Exchange Street and High Street are among those included in the proposals, which could be boosted with other incentives like parking and public transport offers.

More detail is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, should councillors give the project their backing at the city development committee on Monday.

Christmas lights on Dundee High Street.

The proposals have attracted hundreds of comments online, dividing opinion among city residents.

Some have praised the project, with Mike McCabe saying on Facebook: “Brilliant, beautiful idea.”

Lesley McArtney said it is “a good start” to improving the city centre’s image.

However, the proposals attracted backlash and left many asking why money is being spent this away, amid the cost of living crisis and recently-agreed council tax rise.

Locals say the lights will highlight empty shops in the city centre and the priority should be filling them.

The say the lights will look like “the council was too lazy to take the Christmas lights down”.

Dundee City lights ‘waste of money’

Stephanie Burns said on Facebook: “People can’t afford to live, put our heating on, put food on the table, but yet it’s deemed okay for you to hike up our council tax and then waste it on electricity by putting fancy lights high in the air that will no doubt be on every night of the year.”

Some say the money, coming from sources including the Scottish Government’s City Centre Recovery Fund, could be better spent elsewhere.

Suggestions included more street cleaning and lowering rents and rates to bring people back to the city centre.

Union Street in Dundee.

Paul Davidson said: “Pretty sure £300,000 can be better spent elsewhere.

“Hiking up taxes, who is going to be paying the light bill? Dundee council always spending money on pointless things.”

Sandra Brown said: “That’s really what Dundee doesn’t need, money should be spent on the people and communities.

“Dundee could be such a great city if money was spent on the right things.”

