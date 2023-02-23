Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises by 4.75%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises by 4.75%

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 23 2023, 9.56pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.17am
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.

A raft of cuts to Dundee’s public services as well as a 4.75% council tax rise have been approved after a crunch budget meeting on Thursday.

The 2023/24 spending plan was voted through by the majority SNP group despite a local trade union leader warning members that the city is “dying” due to years of austerity.

The new rates for council tax mean residents in band D properties will pay £67.40 more each year, from £1,419.03 to £1486.43.

The higher price starts on April 1.

Funding for a music programme hailed as transformational for children in the deprived area of Douglas was also cut.

The Big Noise orchestra scheme lost £900,000 in council funding over the next three years, leaving its future from August onwards hanging by a thread.

Subsidies for five bus routes used by over 120,000 passengers a year were also axed.

However, the SNP budget does mean teacher numbers in the city will be protected, an increase investment in children and families services by £10 million, and an extra £6.5 million for health and social care.

In total £5.381 million in savings had to be found to eat into a budget shortfall of £18 million. £500,000 will also be handed to foodbanks, larders and projects across Dundee’s communities.

‘Dundee is dying’ claim

Unite Dundee representative Stuart Fairweather, who is also employed as a communities officer at the council, spoke in drastic terms in a deputation at the start of the meeting.

Mr Fairweather said members of the union, along with those of other labour groups and the voluntary sector, gathered during the afternoon in the City Square to protest.

Stuart Fairweather at a previous austerity protest.

He added that they opposed the cuts agreed, those taken “year on year” before, and because they couldn’t express their views at the City Chambers as the meeting was held online.

He said: “We were speaking to our members. Some of our members were saying ‘Dundee is dying. Dundee is dying.’

“That gives me no pleasure in saying that, but that was the direct quote from some of our members.

“We couldn’t have a face-to-face conversation with elected officials (before the meeting) – and that’s a drawback.”

He listed the cuts to bus services, the closure of the Law Nursery School and other decisions and emphasized the impact on workers and citizens.

Cuts and council tax rise ‘hugely disappointing’

Following the meeting, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, West End Councillor, Fraser Macpherson described the outcome of the meeting as “hugely disappointing.”

The group had proposed that the council tax need only rise by 1%. The Labour group and the only Scottish Conservative member both put forward a rise of 3%.

Councillors of all parties made appeals on behalf of constituents and disagreed on how best to tackle the long-term consequences of budget choices framed and squeezed by the continuing cost of living crisis.

Scottish Conservative member, Derek Scott, had to appeal strongly to convener Willie Sawers for the opportunity to speak about his budget proposals.

Council leader, John Alexander, criticised the opposition’s submission of alternative budgets four and five days after the SNP announced their own as “undemocratic.”

Other SNP members twice objected to negative descriptions of the city, including that reported to the committee by Stuart Fairweather.

‘Dundee isn’t dying’

Later, SNP member for Coldside, Mark Flynn said: “Hearing the statement of ‘Dundee is dying,’ really concerned me, because Dundee isn’t dying.

“We’re actually working hard to make sure Dundee moves forward. But I think to say things like “Dundee is dying” – that rhetoric does not help anybody in the city.

“We’re looking to bring jobs to the city, we’re doing quite well at that. We’re looking to invest in the city, we’re looking to improve our city centre.”

He added that Dundee is “no different from any other city in Scotland” trying to overcome poor decision-making and a lack of policies by the Westminster government.

Dundee council coronavirus funding
Councillor Mark Flynn.

‘Austerity measures’

Earlier, Labour member for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan criticised the SNP’s policies, describing them as “austerity measures” and highlighted problems such as litter on Dundee’s streets caused by a lack of street cleaning.

He concluded that the administration also hadn’t chosen to use available funds such as the Covid recovery fund and other sources.

Convener Willie Sawers sarcastically responded: “Thank you for your extremely constructive suggestions and talking up the city as always.”

Later, Charlie Malone, Labour member for Lochee picked up on this. He said: “I really object to Bailie Sawers comments, that anybody that questions this administration is talking Dundee down.”

‘Highest increase proposed’

Mr Macpherson said: “The SNP budget passing means the highest council tax increase proposed being implement and the highest level of cuts as well.

“Dundee SNP continually drones on about it ‘being ambitious for the city’ but their budget casts serious doubts on that claim – millions of pounds of cuts and a huge council tax increase to boot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dale Crookshank robbed Sam's Store in Arbroath. Picture: DCT Media
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration's budget approved
3
Douglas children perform in a Big Noise Orchestra community event. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Claims of 'broken promises' as funding for Big Noise music programme in Dundee withdrawn
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

To go with story by Chloe Burrell. New art exhibition launches at Dundee?s McManus Gallery. Picture shows; Picture One: Alan Robb (2022-10) Picture Two: Donald Bain (2022-22). N/A. Supplied by Picture One: Cynthia J Robb and Picture Two: The Artist's Estate Date; Unknown
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Domino's abandoned their Forfar appeal. Image: Google
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty…
Ronan Doyle (left) and Aron Dochard in front of current Perth Youth Theatre members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being 'murdered' in Netflix series The Witcher:…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented