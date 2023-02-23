Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises by 4.75%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A raft of cuts to Dundee’s public services as well as a 4.75% council tax rise have been approved after a crunch budget meeting on Thursday.

The 2023/24 spending plan was voted through by the majority SNP group despite a local trade union leader warning members that the city is “dying” due to years of austerity.

The new rates for council tax mean residents in band D properties will pay £67.40 more each year, from £1,419.03 to £1486.43.

The higher price starts on April 1.

Funding for a music programme hailed as transformational for children in the deprived area of Douglas was also cut.

The Big Noise orchestra scheme lost £900,000 in council funding over the next three years, leaving its future from August onwards hanging by a thread.

Subsidies for five bus routes used by over 120,000 passengers a year were also axed.

However, the SNP budget does mean teacher numbers in the city will be protected, an increase investment in children and families services by £10 million, and an extra £6.5 million for health and social care.

In total £5.381 million in savings had to be found to eat into a budget shortfall of £18 million. £500,000 will also be handed to foodbanks, larders and projects across Dundee’s communities.

‘Dundee is dying’ claim

Unite Dundee representative Stuart Fairweather, who is also employed as a communities officer at the council, spoke in drastic terms in a deputation at the start of the meeting.

Mr Fairweather said members of the union, along with those of other labour groups and the voluntary sector, gathered during the afternoon in the City Square to protest.

He added that they opposed the cuts agreed, those taken “year on year” before, and because they couldn’t express their views at the City Chambers as the meeting was held online.

He said: “We were speaking to our members. Some of our members were saying ‘Dundee is dying. Dundee is dying.’

“That gives me no pleasure in saying that, but that was the direct quote from some of our members.

“We couldn’t have a face-to-face conversation with elected officials (before the meeting) – and that’s a drawback.”

He listed the cuts to bus services, the closure of the Law Nursery School and other decisions and emphasized the impact on workers and citizens.

Cuts and council tax rise ‘hugely disappointing’

Following the meeting, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, West End Councillor, Fraser Macpherson described the outcome of the meeting as “hugely disappointing.”

The group had proposed that the council tax need only rise by 1%. The Labour group and the only Scottish Conservative member both put forward a rise of 3%.

Councillors of all parties made appeals on behalf of constituents and disagreed on how best to tackle the long-term consequences of budget choices framed and squeezed by the continuing cost of living crisis.

Scottish Conservative member, Derek Scott, had to appeal strongly to convener Willie Sawers for the opportunity to speak about his budget proposals.

Council leader, John Alexander, criticised the opposition’s submission of alternative budgets four and five days after the SNP announced their own as “undemocratic.”

Other SNP members twice objected to negative descriptions of the city, including that reported to the committee by Stuart Fairweather.

‘Dundee isn’t dying’

Later, SNP member for Coldside, Mark Flynn said: “Hearing the statement of ‘Dundee is dying,’ really concerned me, because Dundee isn’t dying.

“We’re actually working hard to make sure Dundee moves forward. But I think to say things like “Dundee is dying” – that rhetoric does not help anybody in the city.

“We’re looking to bring jobs to the city, we’re doing quite well at that. We’re looking to invest in the city, we’re looking to improve our city centre.”

He added that Dundee is “no different from any other city in Scotland” trying to overcome poor decision-making and a lack of policies by the Westminster government.

‘Austerity measures’

Earlier, Labour member for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan criticised the SNP’s policies, describing them as “austerity measures” and highlighted problems such as litter on Dundee’s streets caused by a lack of street cleaning.

He concluded that the administration also hadn’t chosen to use available funds such as the Covid recovery fund and other sources.

Convener Willie Sawers sarcastically responded: “Thank you for your extremely constructive suggestions and talking up the city as always.”

Later, Charlie Malone, Labour member for Lochee picked up on this. He said: “I really object to Bailie Sawers comments, that anybody that questions this administration is talking Dundee down.”

‘Highest increase proposed’

Mr Macpherson said: “The SNP budget passing means the highest council tax increase proposed being implement and the highest level of cuts as well.

“Dundee SNP continually drones on about it ‘being ambitious for the city’ but their budget casts serious doubts on that claim – millions of pounds of cuts and a huge council tax increase to boot.”