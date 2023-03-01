North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials – the ‘holy grail’ for eventers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials – the ‘holy grail’ for eventers

By Gayle Ritchie
March 1 2023, 11.05am
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.

Eilidh Herd broke her spine in a fall, but now she’s in training for Badminton Horse Trials – the ‘holy grail’ for eventers.

Eilidh Herd is a tough cookie.

The event rider broke her back in a fall from her former racehorse Rossie a year ago – but she’s now in training for Badminton Horse Trials 2023.

Eilidh, who’s based near Maryculter in Aberdeenshire, describes Badminton as ‘the holy grail’ for equestrian eventers – and she’s super excited to be making her debut there in May.

She had qualified for the South Gloucestershire-based event back in 2020, but it was cancelled by Covid.

“Being at Badminton will be amazing!” says Eilidh. “If I don’t go this time, I might never get another chance!”

Eilidh at home with Eddie.

‘Bit of a fright’

The British Horse Society accredited coach fell from Rossie while she was schooling him in her arena on December 30 2021.

What happened exactly is a bit of a blur but she remembers him spooking at something, giving himself “a bit of a fright”, and then taking off, bucking and broncing.

“I was quite out of balance, and so when he went to turn the corner, I didn’t turn with him,” she recalls.

“I ended up falling next to the arena fence. As I lay there, I just thought, ‘oh, that was quite a sore one’. I’d winded myself so I thought I’d lie there a few minutes and take a few deep breaths. I couldn’t get up; I just couldn’t stand.”

Eilidh leads Eddie from his field.

After half an hour of lying on the ground, Eilidh’s dad, a retired GP, and her sister, a paediatric oncologist, appeared.

They helped her to her feet before driving a car into the arena and taking her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Unable to exit the vehicle, she was given gas and air by ambulance workers who then helped her on to a trolley and into the hospital.

Something not right

At first, doctors told her she was “fine” and could go home, but Eilidh felt that something was not right.

“I’ve had so many fractures and broken bones – I guess it comes with the job – but this felt different,” she says.

“I was pretty convinced something more serious was going on.”

Eilidh at Glamis Horse Trials.

An X-ray revealed she had broken her L1 vertebra – essentially she had fractured her spine.

She was then sent for a CT scan to see whether she would need to be operated on.

“It was bizarre – one minute I was being told I’d be sent home and then there was the possibility of needing an operation!” says Eilidh.

I was pretty convinced something more serious was going on.”

Luckily the results of the scan were positive, with doctors telling her the fracture was “stable”.

She was able to go home armed with painkillers galore and told not to lift anything – but also not to just lie around in bed.

Back in the saddle

She was advised not to ride for three to six months – but she feared if she didn’t get back in the saddle soon, she may not want to get on a horse ever again.

“I always want to get straight back on after a fall, to stop any thoughts or fears building up,” reflects Eilidh.

“I was more comfortable walking around than sitting, so I was able to teach but couldn’t move poles or jumps around, ride or clip horses.

“But after about seven or eight weeks I got on my cob Annie, who’s just super.

“My confidence had been shattered but I knew the longer I didn’t ride, the harder it would be, plus I was aware that when you lose all your muscles to keep you balanced, it can be hard to get that back again.

“I trust Annie completely. She’s such a good-natured little horse. I sat on her and walked around and it didn’t make me feel any worse. We gradually built up to trotting and then cantering.”

Bonding with Eddie.

Eilidh then moved on to her other mare, Bridget, who’s “also pretty sensible”, and looked after her.

As her confidence grew, she decided it was time to mount her event horse Eddie, a stunning 16.1hh Dutch Warmblood.

“He’s a fabulous horse but if horses could be autistic, that would be Eddie!” she laughs.

“He’s quite dainty but he’s sporty and can be quite sharp.

“I didn’t want to get on him until I was fitter and stronger but I’d been lunging and long-reining him, plus one of my trainers, the dressage rider Charlie Hutton, rode him beautifully while I was out of action.”

Bit of a challenge

Jumping, however, presented a bit of a challenge for Eilidh.

“I didn’t really want to leave the ground – it was a scary prospect!

“I got Iona Campbell, another BHS accredited professional coach who lives up the road, to have a little jump on Eddie and then I popped him over a few raised canter poles.

“I did that for ages until I was OK with the movement, and then took lessons with five star event rider Wills Oakden.

“He’s so positive and encouraging – his ‘just get on with it’ attitude is sort of infectious. But I still felt quite worried about everything.

Eilidh competing at Blair Horse Trials.

“I drove to compete in an 80cm showjumping class at the Cabin Equestrian Centre near Inverurie and practically threw up on the way there because I was so nervous.

“Confidence has been a big problem.

Injuries galore

“I’ve had a few injuries now – I’ve been kicked by a horse and had my arm so smashed that it had to be pinned back together again.

“I’ve also had a broken ankle, wrist and collar bone.

“As a self-employed freelance coach it’s not good not being able to earn any money so you just have to try to crack on.”

Back into competition

Eilidh was spurred on to compete at Burgie Horse Trials in July last year – barely seven months after her accident – when the Moray-based event announced its 2022 summer event would be its very last.

“Burgie was where I did my first competition in 2005; it was where it all started for me. It’s been such a big part of my life for years, so I felt I had to go to the last event,” she explains.

“I told myself to man up, find a way to be brave, and go. I popped in a late entry with Eddie (whose posh show name is Zuccheros Deff Leppard).

“We did it, and then someone persuaded me to go to Glamis Horse Trials later in July – and we ended up winning the BE90 (the British Eventing 90cm class).

Scenes from Glamis Horse Trials 2022.

“That meant we qualified for the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival at Blair Horse Trials in August, so we did that and came third.”

Physio

Eilidh started physio with Caroline Frew of Perform Chartered Physio and she continues to go back for regular sessions.

“I felt like a jelly in the middle and wanted to become strong again. Caroline gave me a programme of exercises to do every day, and she’s adjusting it as I progress.

“I’m so glad I did that. It’s made a huge difference to getting me back in action.”

On a mission

With just a few months until Eilidh makes her Badminton debut at the BE90 grassroots championship, she’s on a mission to get fitter and “be in better shape” by May.

The event consists of dressage, showjumping and cross country, and I wonder which discipline Eilidh is most excited about?

She doesn’t hesitate: “It has to be cross country! None of us do eventing for the dressage, that’s for sure! But just being at Badminton, which is the sort of holy grail of eventing, will be fantastic.

“When it comes to eventing, I know you need to keep on pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”

Eilidh in action. Picture by Stephen Hammond.

As well as getting in loads of training, Eilidh – who is also an independent consultant for The Body Shop At Home – hopes to get a bit of financial help with the astronomical costs of competing at Badminton.

“I’m on a mission to help fundraise for the trip so any awareness I can build will help!

“The price of fuel is ridiculously high and while I’m lucky to have an HGV, it’s quite an elderly diesel one.

“I’m trying to figure out a way of doing anything alongside local companies who might want to get involved, or setting up a gofundme account.

“Horses are so expensive but this is a dream, so everything helps.”

  • Badminton Horse Trials runs from May 4 to 8 within the grounds of Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire. badminton-horse.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Spencer Matthews who is attempting to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer ‘Nims’ Purja for the documentary Finding Michael (Disney+/PA)
Spencer Matthews: I heard my brother’s voice for the first time in 24 years
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Area of Julian Sands’ disappearance closed by authorities due to avalanche risk (Ian West/PA)
Area of Julian Sands’ disappearance closed by authorities due to avalanche risk
Reality TV personality Stephen Bear is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Reality TV celebrity Stephen Bear to be sentenced for sharing sex video online
Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on…
MIA and Arcade Fire lead tributes to Pulp bassist Steve Mackey following death (PA)
MIA and Arcade Fire lead tributes to Pulp bassist Steve Mackey following death
Love Island (ITV)
Dumped Love Islanders select couple to leave with them in shocking departure
Gwyneth Paltrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ‘sweetest’ Chris Martin a happy birthday

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented