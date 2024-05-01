This Morning’s Michelle Elman: There were no red flags from cheating fiance

This Morning star Michelle Elman has said there were “no red flags” from her fiance before she learned he was cheating on her.

The life coach, who is a regular on the ITV daytime show, said she thought she was in the relationship with “the love of my life” until she learned of her partner’s infidelity just a day after they got engaged.

Asked if there were any warning signs that something was not right in their relationship, she told This Morning: “I fully back myself. I’m an emotionally intelligent, smart, switched on woman and I have every tool in my toolkit to notice red flags.

“But if someone wants to lie to you, and wants to deceive you, it doesn’t matter if you spend all 24 hours together.

“We lived together, we worked together three days out the week. If they want to lie to you they will, and even looking back, wholeheartedly, there were no red flags.

“I was in a relationship with the love of my life. And the only thing that in hindsight I could have done was go on his phone to find out.

“But in my mind, as a life coach, the moment you’ve gone on their phone, that’s the relationship over, you’ve already lost, you don’t trust them.”

She added: “Trust isn’t based off having gone on their phone to check that they’re not messaging. And anyway, they wouldn’t have been anything anyway, because he deleted it all.”

Asked how her partner could have expected to get away with cheating when his partner was a public figure, Elman said she had always protected his privacy and not been photographed with him.

She said: “I don’t think there was a lot of thought behind it.

“His whole message in all of this, even to this day – and I spoke to him last night, just to give him a heads up about today – is that he loves me, he wants me back, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to him, the last few years were the best years of his life and he ruined it and he will do anything.”

She added: “I was a public figure, but there was no public interest in my personal life. I was a public figure for being a life coach. And that’s what I was known for.”