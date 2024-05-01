This Morning’s Michelle Elman: There were no red flags from cheating fiance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Morning’s Michelle Elman: There were no red flags from cheating fiance

By Press Association
This Morning star Michelle Elman has said there were ‘no red flags’ from her fiance before she learned he was cheating on her (GMP Media/PA)
This Morning star Michelle Elman has said there were “no red flags” from her fiance before she learned he was cheating on her.

The life coach, who is a regular on the ITV daytime show, said she thought she was in the relationship with “the love of my life” until she learned of her partner’s infidelity just a day after they got engaged.

Asked if there were any warning signs that something was not right in their relationship, she told This Morning: “I fully back myself. I’m an emotionally intelligent, smart, switched on woman and I have every tool in my toolkit to notice red flags.

“But if someone wants to lie to you, and wants to deceive you, it doesn’t matter if you spend all 24 hours together.

“We lived together, we worked together three days out the week. If they want to lie to you they will, and even looking back, wholeheartedly, there were no red flags.

“I was in a relationship with the love of my life. And the only thing that in hindsight I could have done was go on his phone to find out.

“But in my mind, as a life coach, the moment you’ve gone on their phone, that’s the relationship over, you’ve already lost, you don’t trust them.”

She added: “Trust isn’t based off having gone on their phone to check that they’re not messaging. And anyway, they wouldn’t have been anything anyway, because he deleted it all.”

Asked how her partner could have expected to get away with cheating when his partner was a public figure, Elman said she had always protected his privacy and not been photographed with him.

She said: “I don’t think there was a lot of thought behind it.

“His whole message in all of this, even to this day – and I spoke to him last night, just to give him a heads up about today – is that he loves me, he wants me back, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to him, the last few years were the best years of his life and he ruined it and he will do anything.”

She added: “I was a public figure, but there was no public interest in my personal life. I was a public figure for being a life coach. And that’s what I was known for.”