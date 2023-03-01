COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last October, SNP MP Ian Blackford had some choice words about the-then ongoing race to be the new Conservative leader and next prime minister.

“It shouldn’t just be down to Tory MPs and Tory members to pick the next prime minister,” he said while demanding a snap general election.

Oddly, Mr Blackford has had little to say about the acceptability of the current situation in Scotland, where SNP members are due to elect a new party leader and hence the next first minister of Scotland.

It is perhaps too much to expect consistency from a politician when it comes to matters of party political advantage. But it remains the fact that the decision SNP members make this month will have consequences for everyone in Scotland.

Whether it is Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan, it will have a significant impact on the direction of the Scottish Government. This will, in turn, affect the level of taxation, how public services are managed and even, potentially, Scotland’s constitutional future.

So it could not be more vital that the leadership candidates – and the process by which they are elected – are subjected to rigorous scrutiny.

This is why the decision to ban the public and the media from the official SNP leadership hustings is unacceptable and should be reversed.

SNP hustings ban shows lack of confidence

TV cameras and journalists were granted access to the Conservative hustings last year and there is no justification for the SNP not conducting its leadership process with the same level of transparency.

This is extraordinary. We are talking here not just about the next SNP leader but also Scotland’s next First Minister. @Conservatives welcomed media to all our leadership hustings – what are the SNP afraid of? https://t.co/DnaEkvo9EI — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) February 28, 2023

After more than 15 years in government, the nationalists are long overdue a public debate about strategy and priorities.

Last night’s partial u-turn, allowing just one TV camera and a single print and radio journalist to attend the first SNP hustings in Cumbernauld next week, does not go far enough.

Banning the media is not the action of a political party confident of its position or convinced the internal debate will make an edifying spectacle for normal members of the public.

Indeed it is more reminiscent of a divided party with something to hide.