Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has committed to buying up empty rural homes so he can give them to NHS staff and police officers if he becomes the next first minister.

The Dundee-based SNP leadership hopeful outlined his plan for tackling a key worker shortage in more remote areas by spending £25 million from the government’s fund for affordable housing.

Mr Yousaf also revealed he wants to increase council tax rates on second homes to increase the number of homes being used all year round.

The health secretary, who has emerged as frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon, said house prices were being driven up in rural Scotland by people who own multiple properties.

He said the hospitality and tourism sectors were also being held back by bar and restaurant staff unable to find permanent accommodation in rural areas.

Mr Yousaf outlined the plan while rival Kate Forbes focused on carers’ pay and opponent Ash Regan discussed independence strategy.

Rural housing crisis

Mr Yousaf told us: “I know how important it is for key workers like our NHS staff, police and care workers to have homes near to where they work and how hard that can be in rural areas.

“Those working in hospitality, tourism or rural communities also face problems finding affordable housing.

“In many cases, it can be quicker and cheaper to buy up or long lease empty homes and bring them back into use than to build new ones.”

In October, Ms Sturgeon’s government introduced a rent freeze for tenants to stop landlords from taking advantage of a nationwide housing crisis to increase costs.

However, the crisis has been felt especially acutely in many rural communities with small populations where finding a home often becomes nigh-on impossible.

Fish farm trade body Salmon Scotland studied figures estimating property prices in rural and coastal areas had soared above the national average.

They called for urgent action to tackle the emergency, claiming it was holding back growth.

In January, the SNP came under fire after failing to deliver on their pledge to spend £30m tackling the rural housing crisis.

It seems Mr Yousaf has been forced to not only reheat broken SNP policy promises, but steal Labour ones too. – Labour MSP Mark Griffin

Figures showed the Scottish Government had forked out less than £18m since 2016-17.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’ll commit £25m of the Scottish Government’s existing investment in Affordable Homes to launch this pilot.

“That would also mean more work for smaller local builders and tradesmen to repair and restore those empty properties.”

‘He will make a hash of it’

Scottish Labour housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said the plan was being reheated.

“It is heart-warming to see Humza Yousaf take on board this important Labour idea – it’s just a shame his track record suggests that he will make a hash of it,” he said.

“It seems Mr Yousaf has been forced to not only reheat broken SNP policy promises, but steal Labour ones too.”

David Alexander, the boss of major Scottish lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander Ltd, questioned whether the promise can be fulfilled while budgets are squeezed.

“The reality is much simpler,” he said. “For decades there have been too few new houses being built in these areas to meet demand.”

We revealed last month that SNP and Green ministers had failed to deliver on promises to spend £30 million tackling the nation’s rural housing crisis.

Kate Forbes makes carers pledge

Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf’s rivals for the SNP leader job set out their latest offers in the campaign.

Kate Forbes was at Highland Home Carers in Inverness on Wednesday where she proposed a £15 an hour minimum wage for carers.

She also backed the troubled SNP plan for a National Care Service, but added: “Any service must have the confidence of trade unions, local government and the Scottish Parliament.

“As such, the National Care Service should be focused on recruiting, retaining and remunerating carers better.”

Third candidate Ash Regan, a former SNP government minister, focused on independence and currency.

“If I become the leader, I am going to start working on what steps we can take now, while we are not independent, in order to build the infrastructure which would let us move to a Scottish currency within months of becoming independent,” she said in an interview with ITV Border.