SNP’s £30m rural housing cash being spent ‘far too slowly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP’s £30m rural housing cash being spent ‘far too slowly’

SNP and Green ministers are under fire after failing to deliver on promises to spend £30 million tackling the nation's rural housing crisis.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 25 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 25 2023, 11.00am
Photo of Calum Ross
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

SNP and Green ministers are under fire after failing to deliver on promises to spend £30 million tackling the nation’s rural housing crisis.

New figures show the Holyrood government has invested less than £18m from the Rural Housing Fund and Island Housing Fund since 2016-17, which includes Perth & Kinross.

It falls short of the £25m ministers pledged to spend on mainland home-building projects through the Rural Housing Fund by 2021, while another £5m was earmarked for island schemes.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs is concerned about the spending levels. Image: Scottish Parliament.

In answer to Tory parliamentary questions, Housing Secretary Shona Robison revealed that £10.455m has been spent to date from the Rural Housing Fund, less than half the original budget.

However, £7.215m has been invested on the islands, which is more than the £5m originally anticipated.

About 300 homes had been built or approved under the funds by the end of 2021.

They were in the Perth & Kinross, Highland, Moray, Argyll and Bute, and Western Isles council areas.

New housing in Mull
New housing in Mull. Image: Community Land Scotland

The cash is used to offer capital support grants and loans for new affordable housing, refurbishment of existing empty homes, as well as feasibility studies.

The recent spending emerged as the Conservatives prepared to lead a Holyrood debate on the nation’s housing shortage on Wednesday.

‘Pull out all the stops’

Conservative housing spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The SNP-Green government are presiding over a housing crisis in Scotland and that is particularly acute in our rural communities.

“It is yet another prime example of the SNP overpromising and under-delivering.

“Funding is being distributed far too slowly to meet the housing needs in rural communities, which SNP and Green ministers have consistently ignored during their time in office.

“They should be pulling out all the stops to attract people to come and live in these communities and a supposedly dedicated rural housing fund should be at the heart of that.

“Instead, they have short-changed them year after year since launching this fund.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it had delivered more than 6,000 homes in these areas over the course of the previous parliament.

“We have committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, with at least 10% of these in our remote, rural and island areas, including through our £30m demand led Rural Housing Fund which is in addition to our overall housing supply budget,” he said

“We are also developing a Remote, Rural and Islands Housing Action Plan to bolster this work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Fife families with jobs used to worry about debt and Christmas presents - now…
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
10
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon brands Waid Academy classroom assault 'sickening'
The campaign was launched ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (James Chapelard/Crimestoppers/PA)
New campaign on impact of hate crime aims to reach young people
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz'
9
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?

Most Read

1
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Housing Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented