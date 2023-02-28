KEVIN PRINGLE: Kate Forbes’ critics failed to grasp the political art of playing nice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: Kate Forbes’ critics failed to grasp the political art of playing nice

By Kevin Pringle
February 28 2023, 4.22pm Updated: March 1 2023, 9.54am
smiling Kate Forbes at a bar on a visit to a brewery.
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes appears to have survived the maelstrom that engulfed Scottish politics following her comments last week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

In the dog-eat-dog world of Scottish politics, is there any place for the human factor?

Does the way that politicians treat each other make any difference to the job they do, particularly in how their performance is assessed and even success achieved?

In other words, is it the case that it’s not just nice to be nice but that – in terms of enlightened self-interest – decency is also advantageous?

I think it is.

To take a recent example, the reactions to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation announcement enhanced the reputation of one opposition leader at Holyrood – Labour’s Anas Sarwar – and diminished that of another: the Conservatives’ Douglas Ross.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "The heavy-handed condemnation provoked a counter-reaction of sympathy, which lifted a leadership campaign that had fallen onto the floor."

After a curt recognition by Mr Ross that “political leadership is demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family”, the rest of the statement was a diatribe against the first minister and all her works.

Mr Sarwar, by contrast, was warm and empathetic. He paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon’s achievements and wished her well for the future, without shying away from his political differences with her.

Former Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins was moved to tweet: “I’ve just read both Anas Sarwar’s and Douglas Ross’s statements reacting to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation. One is classy; the other so entirely devoid of class it could be a parody.”

Scottish Labour’s shifting party politics

It’s not just that Labour’s comments were courteous; that’s not the point.

Politically, they were much more effective by portraying Mr Sarwar as an expansive leader who is interested in reaching out and speaking to people beyond his party’s base.

Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross.
Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross reacted very differently to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation.

Mr Ross gave the impression of only wanting to appeal to the now declining number of Tory voters in Scotland and hard-boiled unionist sentiment.

He certainly did nothing to dispel Theresa May’s damaging description of the Conservatives more than 20 years ago as the “nasty party”.

Having visited Scottish Labour’s recent conference in Edinburgh, I can testify that the atmosphere was friendly and good-natured towards those of us whose allegiances lie elsewhere.

I had last attended a Labour gathering six months before the 2007 Scottish Parliament election, and that was an altogether different affair.

Every debate and fringe event was a platform to “bash the nats”.

I’m certain that this monomania throughout the campaign was one reason why, for the first time ever, Labour lost out to the SNP come polling day.

Support for Forbes was a surprise for Scottish politics

What applies between political parties also applies within them.

Whatever the reality, the perception is that the SNP hierarchy came down on Kate Forbes like a ton of bricks following her comments that, had she been an MSP at the time, she would have voted against same-sex marriage.

I don’t agree with Ms Forbes’s view – nor with the way she expressed herself on this issue – but I respect that it arises from her deeply-held faith.

For me, it’s of greater importance that she accepts equal marriage as a reality that is here to stay. She will just have to thole it.

Kate Forbes in front of a sign which reads 'Good things brewing'
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes during a visit to the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore on Monday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Usually, we sniffily insist that we’ll judge politicians by their deeds, not their words.

In this instance, Ms Forbes’s critics took the contrary approach.

In any event, the attacks that rained down on her had the opposite effect to the one presumably intended.

The heavy-handed condemnation provoked a counter-reaction of sympathy, which lifted a leadership campaign that had fallen onto the floor.

The “haud oan a minute” factor also came into play, with people remarking that Ms Forbes held exactly the same beliefs as she expresses now when appointed to the senior position of the Scottish Government’s finance and economy secretary.

Profound disagreement is the stuff of politics – but playing nice works best.

Brexit agreement is an opportunity for SNP

While the SNP is consumed with a leadership election to replace Nicola Sturgeon, it needs to be careful not to miss fresh opportunities in making the independence case.

Since Brexit, I’ve believed that the ideal position for Scotland – politically, economically and diplomatically – is to be an independent nation in the European Union, while having the softest possible border with the rest of the UK.

Is such an arrangement achievable? Only if the people of Scotland are determined on this destination, and if we deploy consummate skill and display bucketloads of goodwill towards our friends south of the border and in the rest of Europe.

The new Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland reached by the EU and the UK government on Monday shows what can be accomplished when serious people negotiate.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said that the deal delivers a “smooth flow of trade within the United Kingdom” for Northern Ireland, and enables “Northern Irish businesses to continue accessing the EU market.”

If Scotland had dual access to the European and British markets – as the biggest English-speaking country in the EU – we would become a magnet for jobs and investment. That’s what I call the best of both worlds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…
police officer walking towards houses behind crime scene tape.
JIM SPENCE: Be grateful for the workers who are prepared to do violence on…
black and white photo of the Keiller Centre, Dundee, in the 1980s
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keiller Centre can rise again and be Dundee's answer to Covent Garden
5
SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Is the party over for a fractured SNP?
4
Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pandemic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in isolation during lockdown.. Dundee. . Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I can't 'move on' from the pandemic - am I the only…
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
4
Before and after photos of Lynne Hogan, before and after her Botox treatment.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my…

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
The Honda Jazz is a reliable and efficient supermini. Image: Honda.
Road Test: Honda Jazz an incredibly practical supermini capable of 70+mpg
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus 'YouTube predator hunter' downloaded child abuse material

Editor's Picks

Most Commented