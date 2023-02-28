Looking for an apprenticeship? Here are 4 great opportunities!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Looking for an apprenticeship? Here are 4 great opportunities!

Presented by local businesses
February 28 2023, 4.27pm
Two people completing an apprenticeship. Apprenticeships in Scotland are some of the best there is.

If you’re looking to kickstart your career, then an apprenticeship is a good way to gain lots of experience whilst also establishing yourself with a local business.

If you have not considered this before then maybe now is the time? There are so many amazing opportunities available to people in Scotland.

Nowadays there are many career paths that you can get a foothold in through apprenticeships. Here are just some of the great options you can choose from.

Find your next role at Barnardo’s Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

Come along to meet with local organisations on March 8 from 10am-3pm to find out about available jobs, modern apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities. You can also find out about support available through the Barnardo’s Employability4All programme for young people, adults and parents.

A Barnardos logo showing two hands shaking, with Employability 4 All slogan.
A Barnardo’s apprenticeship could be the perfect career choice.

The fair is located at Riverside Church, Bute Drive, Perth, PH1 3BG. If you are unable to attend on the day, then you can send a message to Barnardo’s Works Tayside or ENABLEWorks Tayside on Facebook, or call Neil on 07743 557637, or Ross on 07999 405663.

Starting a financial career at MMG Chartered Accountants

MMG Chartered Accountants is committed to helping its clients achieve their financial goals. With this in mind, the firm is looking for the best talent in the industry.

It is looking to bring on two new apprentices starting August 2023, who will join on an accredited work-based learning programme combining an honours degree from RGU with the globally recognised ICAS Chartered Accountant qualification over a five year period.

An accountant at work.
Could a career in accounting be for you?

This is mainly completed through supported online learning and some in person university days. Academic study is combined with the practical experience you obtain from working in the office whilst you are being supported by your mentor. After the five years are completed, you will have an honours degree, be a certified Chartered Accountant and have five years’ worth of experience within the accounting industry.

One of MMG’s current apprentices says: “Apprenticeships in accountancy may be challenging, but by having access to university resources, lectures, mentors and the support of colleagues, the process is made much easier. The knowledge and experience you gain in the workplace whilst studying makes it a great choice and definitely worth it in the long run.”

Interested? Apply today on the MMG accountants website.

A huge variety of opportunities at UHI Perth, Scotland

Modern Apprenticeships and Vocational Qualifications in Scotland are available for people aged over 16 and in employment and lets them learn while they earn. UHI Perth can support a variety of industry sectors and offer support to employers to ensure a positive experience.

Employers have the opportunity to invest in skills and talent for their industry. Subjects include hospitality, social services, engineering, automotive and hairdressing.

A group of apprentices at Perth College UHI.
Perth College could be the perfect place for an apprenticeship.

Funding for those who meet the eligibility criteria can be gained from Skills Development Scotland with employees paid a salary.

Young people in S5 and S6 can carry out foundation apprenticeships as part of their course and they need a work placement with an employer. There are no direct costs, so contact UHI Perth to find out more about how supporting a foundation apprentice can benefit your business.

Those already in work and interested in gaining an apprenticeship or an employer considering recruiting an apprentice are welcome to come along to the open day on Saturday March 11 2023, 10am-2pm to speak to the team about apprenticeships and work-based training.

For more information, see the Perth UHI website.

Get hands-on experience with Sidey

In response to the declining skilled labour market, fenestration specialists Sidey have created a training academy and have begun an associated Modern Apprenticeship Program with the intention of growing its workforce and promising long term security of employment, to those engaged within it.

Donna Montgomery, Sidey’s community benefits manager, commented: “Sidey’s Training academy extends beyond the physical space created next door to our Perth showroom, it encompasses the resources invested every single day in coaching, mentoring and training our apprentices to become exceptional members of our team.

The team at Sidey.
Sidey offers some of the best apprenticeships in Scotland.

“Apprentices work towards a level 5 SCQF through vocational training over a 12–18-month period. In tandem, our bespoke Milestones training plan clearly sets out the competencies required to fulfil their role, against which they are assessed monthly, provided with constructive feedback and goals to work towards. Apprentices will regularly spend time in our Feus Road Training Academy, which provides a safe space, in a closely supervised, supportive environment to practice new skills before they are refined on site.”

The Sidey Training Academy building contains timber kits accommodating various styles of windows and doors, with replaceable subframes to allow apprentices to remove and refit repeatedly. There is textured render, cladding, a bay frame, roofline, and hand/power tools to work with. A large television screen and comfortable seating area provides an area for inductions, presentations and training sessions.

For more information email sta@sidey.co.uk or visit Sidey Training Academy

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business & Environment

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has said interest rates may need to rise further to keep sky-high inflation in check, but stressed that ‘nothing is decided’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Rates may need to rise further but ‘nothing is decided’, says Bank boss
Banking app Revolut has hailed its first profitable year after benefiting from a post-pandemic digital boom and a growth in crypto trading (Revolut/ PA)
Revolut cheers first full year of profit as UK banking licence ‘imminent’
Purplebricks share price has plummeted from around £5 in 2017 to eight pence today. (John Nguyen/PA)
Purplebricks receives ‘several’ approaches as it puts itself up for sale
So-called vendor lead times have dropped for the first time in close to four years. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Supply chain wait times ease for first time since 2019, new survey suggests
The £5.4 billion takeover of UK satellite giant Inmarsat by US firm Viasat has been given the provisional green light by Britain’s competition watchdog as it said the merged firm would be “challenged” in the rapidly expanding sector.(Inmarsat/Airbus Defence and Space/PA)
Inmarsat’s £5.4bn takeover by US rival given provisional thumbs up
The number of mortgages being approved to home buyers fell for the fifth month in a row in January, according to Bank of England figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
Number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers at lowest level since May 2020
Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London (PA)
Fruit and veg to be ‘back to normal in a couple of weeks’ –…
Sales of Reckitt’s hygiene products are still far ahead of their pre-pandemic levels (Matt Alexander/PA)
Lemsip and Durex maker Reckitt grows on higher prices and baby formula shortage
Aston Martin Lagonda has revealed annual losses more than doubled as it faced supply chain woes and took a £156 million hit from the weakened pound, but said profitability would improve in 2023 (PA)
Aston Martin Lagonda shares jump on hopes for better 2023 after widened losses
Online food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com has said it returned to underlying earnings in 2022 despite seeing a drop in orders as customers cut back and expects to remain profitable in 2023(Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat to remain profitable in 2023 despite consumers reining in spending

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented