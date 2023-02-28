Looking for an apprenticeship? Here are 4 great opportunities!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking to kickstart your career, then an apprenticeship is a good way to gain lots of experience whilst also establishing yourself with a local business.

If you have not considered this before then maybe now is the time? There are so many amazing opportunities available to people in Scotland.

Nowadays there are many career paths that you can get a foothold in through apprenticeships. Here are just some of the great options you can choose from.

Find your next role at Barnardo’s Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

Come along to meet with local organisations on March 8 from 10am-3pm to find out about available jobs, modern apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities. You can also find out about support available through the Barnardo’s Employability4All programme for young people, adults and parents.

The fair is located at Riverside Church, Bute Drive, Perth, PH1 3BG. If you are unable to attend on the day, then you can send a message to Barnardo’s Works Tayside or ENABLEWorks Tayside on Facebook, or call Neil on 07743 557637, or Ross on 07999 405663.

Starting a financial career at MMG Chartered Accountants

MMG Chartered Accountants is committed to helping its clients achieve their financial goals. With this in mind, the firm is looking for the best talent in the industry.

It is looking to bring on two new apprentices starting August 2023, who will join on an accredited work-based learning programme combining an honours degree from RGU with the globally recognised ICAS Chartered Accountant qualification over a five year period.

This is mainly completed through supported online learning and some in person university days. Academic study is combined with the practical experience you obtain from working in the office whilst you are being supported by your mentor. After the five years are completed, you will have an honours degree, be a certified Chartered Accountant and have five years’ worth of experience within the accounting industry.

One of MMG’s current apprentices says: “Apprenticeships in accountancy may be challenging, but by having access to university resources, lectures, mentors and the support of colleagues, the process is made much easier. The knowledge and experience you gain in the workplace whilst studying makes it a great choice and definitely worth it in the long run.”

Interested? Apply today on the MMG accountants website.

A huge variety of opportunities at UHI Perth, Scotland

Modern Apprenticeships and Vocational Qualifications in Scotland are available for people aged over 16 and in employment and lets them learn while they earn. UHI Perth can support a variety of industry sectors and offer support to employers to ensure a positive experience.

Employers have the opportunity to invest in skills and talent for their industry. Subjects include hospitality, social services, engineering, automotive and hairdressing.

Funding for those who meet the eligibility criteria can be gained from Skills Development Scotland with employees paid a salary.

Young people in S5 and S6 can carry out foundation apprenticeships as part of their course and they need a work placement with an employer. There are no direct costs, so contact UHI Perth to find out more about how supporting a foundation apprentice can benefit your business.

Those already in work and interested in gaining an apprenticeship or an employer considering recruiting an apprentice are welcome to come along to the open day on Saturday March 11 2023, 10am-2pm to speak to the team about apprenticeships and work-based training.

For more information, see the Perth UHI website.

Get hands-on experience with Sidey

In response to the declining skilled labour market, fenestration specialists Sidey have created a training academy and have begun an associated Modern Apprenticeship Program with the intention of growing its workforce and promising long term security of employment, to those engaged within it.

Donna Montgomery, Sidey’s community benefits manager, commented: “Sidey’s Training academy extends beyond the physical space created next door to our Perth showroom, it encompasses the resources invested every single day in coaching, mentoring and training our apprentices to become exceptional members of our team.

“Apprentices work towards a level 5 SCQF through vocational training over a 12–18-month period. In tandem, our bespoke Milestones training plan clearly sets out the competencies required to fulfil their role, against which they are assessed monthly, provided with constructive feedback and goals to work towards. Apprentices will regularly spend time in our Feus Road Training Academy, which provides a safe space, in a closely supervised, supportive environment to practice new skills before they are refined on site.”

The Sidey Training Academy building contains timber kits accommodating various styles of windows and doors, with replaceable subframes to allow apprentices to remove and refit repeatedly. There is textured render, cladding, a bay frame, roofline, and hand/power tools to work with. A large television screen and comfortable seating area provides an area for inductions, presentations and training sessions.

For more information email sta@sidey.co.uk or visit Sidey Training Academy