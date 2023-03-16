Glamis Castle opens door on 2023 season with first guided tours for three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest tourist attraction in Angus is bringing back guided tours after a three-year break.

Glamis Castle is one of Scotland’s top tourist draws, annually attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe.

It will open fully to the public this weekend for the summer season.

The castle introduced self-guided tours so visitors could still explore the 650-year-old landmark while Covid restrictions were still in place.

But expert tour guides are now back to tell stories of royalty, ghosts and the castle’s fascinating history.

Royal connections

Glamis was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother.

And last year it became the focus of Angus mourning following the death of the Queen.

She spent happy childhood times there.

In 2017, Her Majesty made a poignant final private visit to spend time at Glamis with Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore.

Castle general manager Steve Cumming says there is a buzz around the return of guided tours.

“After a challenging period for the tourism industry, our whole team is thrilled to get back to delivering guided tours to our visitors in person again for the first time since before the pandemic,” he said.

“While our self-guided tours have enabled visitors to have the full tour experience exploring the castle, there is nothing better than having a real expert on-hand to tell the stories, share our history and answer any questions.

“It’s wonderful to be able to offer this again.”

The season kicks off in earnest on Saturday.

Busy programme

And the historic attraction has a busy roster of events coming up over the next few month.

On Sunday it is hosting Mother’s Day lunch and afternoon teas in the Castle Kitchen restaurant.

Family-friendly days out coming up include an April 16 event with a variety of activities for adults and children.

Those included a steeplechase assault course and clay pigeon shooting, pet parade, children’s foraging workshops and a bouncing jungle zoo inflatable.

Steve added: “The Children of Glamis exhibition is also returning this year, after proving very popular as part of the castle’s 650th anniversary celebrations in 2022.”

The display features photographs, childhood dresses and toys belonging to the Queen from her time at Glamis as a little girl.

“There’s plenty to enjoy and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors in the coming months,” he said.

To view the events calendar and book tickets for the Spring Family Fun Day visit www.glamis-castle.co.uk/events-at-glamis/