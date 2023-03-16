Glamis Castle opens door on 2023 season with first guided tours for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Castle opens door on 2023 season with first guided tours for three years

By Graham Brown
March 16 2023, 12.27pm Updated: March 16 2023, 12.30pm
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle

The biggest tourist attraction in Angus is bringing back guided tours after a three-year break.

Glamis Castle is one of Scotland’s top tourist draws, annually attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe.

It will open fully to the public this weekend for the summer season.

The castle introduced self-guided tours so visitors could still explore the 650-year-old landmark while Covid restrictions were still in place.

But expert tour guides are now back to tell stories of royalty, ghosts and the castle’s fascinating history.

Glamis Castle
The famous Angus landmark celebrated its 650th anniversary in 2022. Image: Glamis Castle

Royal connections

Glamis was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother.

And last year it became the focus of Angus mourning following the death of the Queen.

She spent happy childhood times there.

In 2017, Her Majesty made a poignant final private visit to spend time at Glamis with Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore.

Castle general manager Steve Cumming says there is a buzz around the return of guided tours.

“After a challenging period for the tourism industry, our whole team is thrilled to get back to delivering guided tours to our visitors in person again for the first time since before the pandemic,” he said.

Glamis Castle
Centuries of history are on show at Glamis. Image: Glamis Castle

“While our self-guided tours have enabled visitors to have the full tour experience exploring the castle, there is nothing better than having a real expert on-hand to tell the stories, share our history and answer any questions.

“It’s wonderful to be able to offer this again.”

The season kicks off in earnest on Saturday.

Busy programme

And the historic attraction has a busy roster of events coming up over the next few month.

On Sunday it is hosting Mother’s Day lunch and afternoon teas in the Castle Kitchen restaurant.

Family-friendly days out coming up include an April 16 event with a variety of activities for adults and children.

Those included a steeplechase assault course and clay pigeon shooting, pet parade, children’s foraging workshops and a bouncing jungle zoo inflatable.

Steve added: “The Children of Glamis exhibition is also returning this year, after proving very popular as part of the castle’s 650th anniversary celebrations in 2022.”

A young Glamis Primary School visitor enjoys the childhood exhibition in 2022. Image: Paul Reid

The display features photographs, childhood dresses and toys belonging to the Queen from her time at Glamis as a little girl.

“There’s plenty to enjoy and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors in the coming months,” he said.

To view the events calendar and book tickets for the Spring Family Fun Day visit www.glamis-castle.co.uk/events-at-glamis/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Glamis Extravaganza organisers roll out 1,000 lots in bumper offering for first two-day auction…
Andrew Smyth Gardens - the Forfar Sheltered Housing Complex
Pensioner who died in Forfar sheltered housing fire named
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Planning red tape delays appeal bid for houses beside Arbroath Domino’s
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
3
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of 'Gentle Shetlander' Adam Christie
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Cop shop getaway: Holiday home plan for old Angus police station
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin

Most Read

1
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
11
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
Glamis Castle house manager Mark Wellburn prepares to welcome guests for the 2023 season. Image: Glamis Castle
Falkirk Scottish Cup hero Max Kucheriavyi will know already loan from St Johnstone was…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented