Sombre mood as visitors take final opportunity to sign book of condolence to the Queen at Glamis Castle

By Graham Brown
September 18 2022, 8.06pm
Pamela Fairbairn from Kilmarnock and four-year-old son Max view cards and messages at Glamis Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Pamela Fairbairn from Kilmarnock and four-year-old son Max view cards and messages at Glamis Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Mother Nature reflected the mood of visitors to Glamis Castle as they took the final opportunity to sign a book of condolence to the Queen.

The Angus landmark has been a focus of mourning for the monarch since her passing at Balmoral.

As the young Princess Elizabeth, Glamis was a place she grew to love.

In 2017, Her Majesty returned there for what proved to be a final, fond farewell.

Young Princess Elizabeth on her favourite pony at Glamis and her final visit to the castle as Queen in 2017.
Young Princess Elizabeth on her favourite pony at Glamis and her final visit to the castle as Queen in 2017.

Global interest

So it has been a place of pilgrimage for thousands in the ten days since her passing.

And as the nation prepared for Monday’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, leaden Angus skies wept morning rain on the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

But, intermittently, they broke to bring the uplifting brightness and warmth of the kind contained in thousands of messages from across the globe penned on the pages of books of condolence.

Steven Cumming, the recently-appointed general manager of the 650-year-old castle which is Angus’ most popular tourist attraction, said it had been a unique atmosphere at Glamis since the Queen’s death.

Several thousand have toured the castle in the past week – many overseas tourists on trips planned many months ago.

They have included visitors from New Zealand, Japan, the USA and across Europe.

Glamis Castle Queen tributes
Castle general manager Steven Cumming at the book of condolence. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“You can feel the difference among the visitors,” said Steven.

“Normally they come to the castle and there is great excitement.

“They are still glad to be here, but it is a different mood and there has been a quietness around the castle.

“Most of the people in our generation have only known the Queen as their monarch, so to lose someone that has been in their life for so long is quite something.

“I think there are many who have wanted to come to Glamis because of her association with the castle.”

Glamis Castle book of condolence
The book of condolence has been signed by people from around the world. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

That has held particularly true of locals, including villagers proud of the royal link as childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret.

“We have seen upwards of 400 visitors a day this week and they have filled almost two books of condolence with messages,” said Steven.

And floral tributes surround the Queen Mother memorial gates at the top of the main drive.

Visitors’ tributes

Among those taking the final chance to pay their respects before the castle closed for Monday’s Westminster Abbey funeral were Marion and William McBride from Larkhall.

“It means a lot to be here because we have done a small thing to show our appreciation and respect,” said a tearful William.

“A couple of hours in the car is really not much to give up as a mark of respect for everything she has done over so many long years.

Glamis Castle Queen condolence book
William and Marion McBride add their message to the book of condolence. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It is fantastic for us to be here and see the place which she had such a love for.”

Sarah Plastow from Mansfield said: “Myself and my husband are holidaying in Scotland and we altered out plans so we could come to Glamis.

“I saw the Queen during her silver jubilee back home but I am so excited to be here.

Glamis castle tributes to the Queen
Sarah Plastow signs the book of condolence. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It is amazing to see the place where Princess Margaret was born and the sisters came as young princesses.”

Mum and daughter Pamela and Debbie Fairbairn from Kilmarnock said: “It has been nice to see the flowers at the gate and the messages in the book of condolence.

Debbie Fairbairn pens a message in the castle book of condolences. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It is a sad occasion, but her life has been celebrated by so many people and it shows how well she was loved.”

Debbie said her four-year-old son, Max had been a young admirer of Her Majesty.

“He was very sad, more so than I thought he would be,” she added.

