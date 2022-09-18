Liam Fox has done Dundee United job hopes ‘no harm’ after Rangers showing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox has done Dundee United job hopes ‘no harm’ after Rangers showing

By Alan Temple
September 18 2022, 10.23pm
Liam Fox’s spell as Dundee United interim head coach has done his hopes of landing the top job “no harm”.

That is the view of Liam Smith, who found the net for the Tangerines in Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat against Rangers.

An Antonio Colak double ultimately secured the points for the Light Blues but United turned in a fine performance and had the Gers on the ropes at times.

As Smith notes: “When Rangers are wasting time from a corner at Ibrox, you know that you’ve done something right.”

Smith celebrates his clinical effort

In addition to the heartening showing in Govan, Fox has led the Terrors into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 win at Livingston and claimed a 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

He is the favourite to succeed Jack Ross on a permanent basis, with a decision set to be made this week.

The boys all like and respect him as a coach — and now he is in the manager’s seat,” said Smith.

“The club have a decision to make going forward. But certainly, I don’t think he has done himself any harm over the last past few weeks.

“It was a pretty seamless transition because we worked with him throughout the last 18 months. He had an influence on training when Tam Courts was the manager.

“So, he has just made small changes to put his stamp on things as manager. The boys have bought into it and it’s worked so far. Credit to him for that.”

Fresh start

Fox and Kevin Thomson will be interviewed for the Tannadice vacancy, while former Bristol City and Oldham Athletic boss Dean Holden is another reported candidate.

Another as-yet unknown coach will make up the four-person shortlist.

Thomson, one of four final candidates of the United job, was on punditry duty at Ibrox on Saturday

Asked if it will be a relief to have clarity regarding who will be at the helm moving forward, Smith continued: “Yes, you can only build when there is consistency.

“Once we know who the main voice is going to be — whether that’s Foxy or someone else — you can then almost start afresh and kick on.

“Whenever that decision is made, we will take it and give 100% for whoever it is.”

And the fixture list following the international break would appear to provide the perfect opportunity to spark a resurgence.

United have three successive games at Tannadice — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs. A trip to Ross County follows, before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on October 18.

Smith added: “We have put in a block of performances over the last few weeks. If we use that, and start picking up results as well, I think we’ll be fine.”

