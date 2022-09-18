Liam Fox has done Dundee United job hopes ‘no harm’ after Rangers showing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox’s spell as Dundee United interim head coach has done his hopes of landing the top job “no harm”.

That is the view of Liam Smith, who found the net for the Tangerines in Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat against Rangers.

An Antonio Colak double ultimately secured the points for the Light Blues but United turned in a fine performance and had the Gers on the ropes at times.

As Smith notes: “When Rangers are wasting time from a corner at Ibrox, you know that you’ve done something right.”

In addition to the heartening showing in Govan, Fox has led the Terrors into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 win at Livingston and claimed a 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

He is the favourite to succeed Jack Ross on a permanent basis, with a decision set to be made this week.

“The boys all like and respect him as a coach — and now he is in the manager’s seat,” said Smith.

“The club have a decision to make going forward. But certainly, I don’t think he has done himself any harm over the last past few weeks.

“It was a pretty seamless transition because we worked with him throughout the last 18 months. He had an influence on training when Tam Courts was the manager.

“So, he has just made small changes to put his stamp on things as manager. The boys have bought into it and it’s worked so far. Credit to him for that.”

Fresh start

Fox and Kevin Thomson will be interviewed for the Tannadice vacancy, while former Bristol City and Oldham Athletic boss Dean Holden is another reported candidate.

Another as-yet unknown coach will make up the four-person shortlist.

Asked if it will be a relief to have clarity regarding who will be at the helm moving forward, Smith continued: “Yes, you can only build when there is consistency.

“Once we know who the main voice is going to be — whether that’s Foxy or someone else — you can then almost start afresh and kick on.

“Whenever that decision is made, we will take it and give 100% for whoever it is.”

And the fixture list following the international break would appear to provide the perfect opportunity to spark a resurgence.

United have three successive games at Tannadice — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs. A trip to Ross County follows, before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on October 18.

Smith added: “We have put in a block of performances over the last few weeks. If we use that, and start picking up results as well, I think we’ll be fine.”