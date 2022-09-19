IN PICTURES: Carnoustie Scouts and Guides honour the Queen and new King in cenotaph ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie’s current generation of Scouts and Guides have renewed their promise to the new monarch in a commemoration of the Queen’s reign.

The youngsters were joined by veterans of Carnoustie Legion at the town’s war memorial on Sunday evening.

The Rev. Annette Gordon, minister of Carnoustie Panbride and chaplain of the local Legion, led the short service.

Scoutmaster Kenny Lee said it was an event honouring the service of the Queen throughout her lengthy reign.

And Carnoustie Legion chairman David Paton spoke of the privilege to join the young people of the Scout and Guide movements.

“I think it is appropriate that the Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, Squirrels, Beavers and Rainbows have all decided to make their renewal of promises at this special place and at this special time,” said Mr Paton, who is Legion Scotland vice-chairman.

“Her Majesty made a promise too that she would serve our country for all of her life.

“And that is what she did.

“The names on the walls of this memorial are also of those who gave a promise to defend this country till the end of their lives.”

On Monday morning, the Dundee Street memorial will stage a solemn commemoration by Legionnaires during the Queen’s funeral.

Legion standards are to be lowered at the award-winning cenotaph for the duration of the Westminster Abbey service.

The young people’s pledges

The Scouts’ Promise:

This is the promise made by Scouts, Explore Scouts and adults.

On my honour, I promise that I will do my best to do my duty to God and the King, to help other people and keep the Scout Law.

Younger sections – Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs have their own shorter promise.

I promise to do my best to be kind and helpful and to love God.

The Girlguiding promise is similar but doesn’t mention God

I promise that I will do my best, to be true to myself and develop my beliefs, to serve the King and my community, to help other people and to keep the (Brownie) Guide Law.

And for the Rainbows

I promise that I will do my best to think about my beliefs and to be kind and helpful.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the emotion of the ceremony.