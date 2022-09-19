IN PICTURES: Carnoustie Scouts and Guides honour the Queen and new King in cenotaph ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: Carnoustie Scouts and Guides honour the Queen and new King in cenotaph ceremony

By Graham Brown
September 19 2022, 5.50am
A young flag bearer at the Carnoustie ceremony. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
A young flag bearer at the Carnoustie ceremony. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Carnoustie’s current generation of Scouts and Guides have renewed their promise to the new monarch in a commemoration of the Queen’s reign.

The youngsters were joined by veterans of Carnoustie Legion at the town’s war memorial on Sunday evening.

The Rev. Annette Gordon, minister of Carnoustie Panbride and chaplain of the local Legion, led the short service.

Scoutmaster Kenny Lee said it was an event honouring the service of the Queen throughout her lengthy reign.

Carnoustie Queen's service
Finlay Ross, Ewan McAree and Iestyn Hughes pipe at the service. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And Carnoustie Legion chairman David Paton spoke of the privilege to join the young people of the Scout and Guide movements.

“I think it is appropriate that the Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, Squirrels, Beavers and Rainbows have all decided to make their renewal of promises at this special place and at this special time,” said Mr Paton, who is Legion Scotland vice-chairman.

“Her Majesty made a promise too that she would serve our country for all of her life.

“And that is what she did.

Ceremony for the Queen at Carnoustie war memorial
Young standards bearers line the route to the cenotaph. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“The names on the walls of this memorial are also of those who gave a promise to defend this country till the end of their lives.”

On Monday morning, the Dundee Street memorial will stage a solemn commemoration by Legionnaires during the Queen’s funeral.

Legion standards are to be lowered at the award-winning cenotaph for the duration of the Westminster Abbey service.

Legion standard bearer at Carnoustie war memorial
Legion Scotland standard bearers at the Carnoustie service. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The young people’s pledges

The Scouts’ Promise:

This is the promise made by Scouts, Explore Scouts and adults.

On my honour, I promise that I will do my best to do my duty to God and the King, to help other people and keep the Scout Law.

Scout promise at Carnoustie
Young participants make their promise. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Younger sections – Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs have their own shorter promise.

I promise to do my best to be kind and helpful and to love God.

The Girlguiding promise is similar but doesn’t mention God

Girlguiding promise at Carnoustie ceremony
Girlguiding members renew their oath. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

I promise that I will do my best, to be true to myself and develop my beliefs, to serve the King and my community, to help other people and to keep the (Brownie) Guide Law.

And for the Rainbows

I promise that I will do my best to think about my beliefs and to be kind and helpful.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the emotion of the ceremony.

Carnoustie war memorial ceremony
Youngsters and leaders gathered at the war memorial.
Carnoustie Queen's tribute
The poignant service was well attended.
Carnoustie Queen's commemoration
Young flag bearers at the event.
Bugler Gavin Lee plays at the war memorial.
The Rev. Annette Gordon led the service.
Standards and solemnity on display.
Scouts piper Iestyn Hughes.
Local councillors Mark McDonald, David Cheape and Angus Provost Brian Boyd lay flowers.
Youngsters form an honour guard.
Carnoustie Legion Scotland chairman David Paton.
The youngest Girl Guides renew their promise to the King.
A show of respect as floral tributes are laid.
Bugle call.
Carnoustie war memorial service for the Queen
Girlguiding representatives lay a floral tribute.
The scene at the Dundee Street war memorial.

 

