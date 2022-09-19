World-leading Fife retina scanning firm Optos eyes £15m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

World-leading Fife retina scanning firm Optos eyes £15m investment

By Gavin Harper
September 19 2022, 5.52am
An Optos device being made.
An Optos device being made.

A Fife firm that sells retina scanning devices around the world plans to invest nearly £15 million ($18m) after another year of record sales.

Dunfermline-based Optos makes machines capable of scanning the outermost edges of the retina.

In 2021 Optos, which reports its revenue in US dollars, saw its sales rise by $16m to $133.7m.

The business has continued its success with revenue for the year to March 2022 increasing to $156.5m.

Its pre-tax profits also rose to $40.8m over the reporting period, an increase of more than $6m.

Optos boss says firm in ‘strong position’

In his strategic report published alongside the accounts, chief executive Robert Kennedy said the company is in a strong position.

“The directors recognise the challenging environment the company is continuing to successfully navigate,” Mr Kennedy said.

“This is made possible by the highly engaged and hardworking Optos team.

“Through their continued hard work, support and flexibility we continue to support objectives and customers.”

Optos makes machines capable of scanning the outermost edges of the retina.

He outlined plans for the firm to invest in the year ahead.

Optos remains the only firm that can take an ultra-wide 200-degree image of the retina in a single capture.

The firm manufactures between 2,500 and 3,000 devices a year in Dunfermline.

Mr Kennedy said: “The company is committed to investing into new product development with research and development spend of $18.6m in-year.”

Earlier this year, it launched an AI-based solution to detect vision-threatening diseases.

Its latest invention facilitates early detection, management, and effective treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), which is a leading cause of blindness among adults.

Risks to Fife retina scanning firm

He also outlined the principal risks to the business.

“The company’s devices are complex, and growth is dependent on it being able to manufacture and service its devices in a cost-effective and repeatable way.

“The risk of supply chain shortages, such as those relating to the current silicon crisis and wider, are managed by a cross-functional team to ensure our ability to manufacture.”

He said the silicon crisis had “significantly” impacted on purchasing patterns.

Chief Executive Rob Kennedy at Optos in Dunfermline.

“We were successful in ensuring customers service needs were satisfied and prioritised throughout the year.

“However during our fourth quarter the shortages did temporarily impact our ability to install limited product lines to new customers.”

Mr Kennedy said the firm continues to monitor the impact of Covid-19.

He said the firm has increased its resources in light of the conflict in Ukraine and new restrictions in China.

Optos was founded by Douglas Anderson in 1992.

He set up the business after his young son went blind in one eye after a retinal detachment was detected too late.

It was acquired by Japanese camera company Nikon in 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Liz Truss’s premiership will swing into action this week after a political pause to mark the Queen’s death, with a packed schedule of policy and diplomacy to follow the state funeral. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Packed week ahead for Liz Truss as premiership set to swing into action
The sun rises over the Port of Liverpool and the River Mersey (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dock workers in Liverpool to begin two-week strike
UK supermarket retailers are to stay shut on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
High street shops to shut doors for Queen’s funeral
The stock exchange will be closed on Monday, as it usual during a bank holiday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London Stock Exchange to close for day of Queen’s funeral
Possible founder Gary Robertson hopes to have three branches set up.
From furlough to fresh start - Perth man builds new property firm
0
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss could slash personal taxes in ‘investment zones’ under economic plans
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Steamy seaside sauna is Fife's hottest new business
0
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further

More from The Courier

Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 16092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 15/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0
Liz Truss and Jim Fitton.
Liz Truss failed my brother while he was jailed in Iraq, says Fife woman