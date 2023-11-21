First look at Dundee’s new Christmas trees – made from building waste, old tin cans and recycled skateboards

Four new Christmas trees have been unveiled in Dundee city centre – made from building waste, recycled tin cans and skateboards.

The “innovative” trees have joined the controversial “living” Christmas tree outside the City Churches on Nethergate this year.

Three other trees that were designed for the festive season last year are also back in situ.

The original “living” tree died in the summer and has since been replaced.

It faced criticism from some residents when it was first installed in 2022.

‘Eye-catching’ Christmas trees in Dundee city centre

The unveiling of the recycled trees comes after it was confirmed Dundee’s biggest Christmas event of the past two years, Winterfest, is being significantly scaled back for 2023 with the big wheel, ice rink and children’s rides scrapped.

That led to calls from some locals for a return to the traditional Christmas tree and lights switch-on event in City Square.

This week, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander launched an initiative calling for businesses to support events – after admitting the local authority cannot afford to put on more Christmas events in the face of huge budget cuts.

The City Churches Christmas trees are in place until January 5.

They have been created in a collaboration between the local authority, V&A Dundee and Unesco City of Design Dundee.

A spokesperson said: “Created to celebrate diversity winter celebrations, onlookers can expect to be dazzled by the constructions which have been constructed from using a variety of recycled and reused materials, (ranging) from upcycled skateboards to materials salvaged from building waste.”

Dundee city centre Christmas trees display ‘incredibly inspiring’

Poppy Jarrett, project co-ordinator for Unesco City of Design Dundee, said: “Considering the environmental impact of large-scale festivities and the commitment from the city to celebrate our own living Christmas tree, this project centres the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“All elements of the trees and their decorations are made from 100% reused or recycled materials.”

Steven Rome, the council’s convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “It’s wonderful to see City Churches sparkle once again with the Christmas spirit.

“The installation, which celebrates the ingenuity and creativity of locally-based designers is incredibly inspiring, and the message to reuse and recycle couldn’t be clearer.”

More festive activities get under way this Saturday, starting with the Dundee Hooley.