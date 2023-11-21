First look at Dundee’s new Christmas trees – made from building waste, old tin cans and recycled skateboards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Dundee’s new Christmas trees – made from building waste, old tin cans and recycled skateboards

The four "innovative" trees have joined the city's "living" tree and other designs outside the City Churches.

By Lindsey Hamilton
recycled Christmas trees
The Christmas trees outside City Churches in Dundee. Image: Dall Communications

Four new Christmas trees have been unveiled in Dundee city centre – made from building waste, recycled tin cans and skateboards.

The “innovative” trees have joined the controversial “living” Christmas tree outside the City Churches on Nethergate this year.

Three other trees that were designed for the festive season last year are also back in situ.

The original “living” tree died in the summer and has since been replaced.

It faced criticism from some residents when it was first installed in 2022.

‘Eye-catching’ Christmas trees in Dundee city centre

The unveiling of the recycled trees comes after it was confirmed Dundee’s biggest Christmas event of the past two years, Winterfest, is being significantly scaled back for 2023 with the big wheel, ice rink and children’s rides scrapped.

That led to calls from some locals for a return to the traditional Christmas tree and lights switch-on event in City Square.

This week, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander launched an initiative calling for businesses to support events – after admitting the local authority cannot afford to put on more Christmas events in the face of huge budget cuts.

The City Churches Christmas trees are in place until January 5.

Dundee Christmas trees
The recycled Christmas trees. Image: Dall Communications
Dundee Christmas trees
One of the new trees. Image: Dall Communications

They have been created in a collaboration between the local authority, V&A Dundee and Unesco City of Design Dundee.

A spokesperson said: “Created to celebrate diversity winter celebrations, onlookers can expect to be dazzled by the constructions which have been constructed from using a variety of recycled and reused materials, (ranging) from upcycled skateboards to materials salvaged from building waste.”

Dundee city centre Christmas trees display ‘incredibly inspiring’

Poppy Jarrett, project co-ordinator for Unesco City of Design Dundee, said: “Considering the environmental impact of large-scale festivities and the commitment from the city to celebrate our own living Christmas tree, this project centres the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“All elements of the trees and their decorations are made from 100% reused or recycled materials.”

Steven Rome, the council’s convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “It’s wonderful to see City Churches sparkle once again with the Christmas spirit.

“The installation, which celebrates the ingenuity and creativity of locally-based designers is incredibly inspiring, and the message to reuse and recycle couldn’t be clearer.”

More festive activities get under way this Saturday, starting with the Dundee Hooley.

