Council shuts down Pitlochry Airbnb that ‘had been holiday home for 10+ years’

A Perthshire short-term let which has been ‘open for over 10 years’ has been ordered to close by the council.

The property, in Pitlochry’s Well Brae, is currently owned by Christopher Langer and Ms S Evelyn, who have run it as a short-term let since May 2022.

In the planning application, Mr Langer claims it was used as a holiday let for more than 10 years by the previous owner. However, he could not provide proof.

His supporting statement said: “The property was previously used as a holiday home for more than a decade prior to our purchase in December 2021.”

The refusal means the “luxury” holiday let will have to close, pending any potential appeals – despite receiving no objections.

Planning officials say the application was refused as it would bring an “unacceptable” impact to the local area and that the economic benefits did not outweigh its impact.

According to the Airbnb advert, the flat has been furnished to an “ultra high standard”

It has two bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, while the other is used as a media room.

The advert also says the property allows two people at a time and is not suitable for under 12s.

The flat has many good reviews, with a 4.6 average rating on Airbnb and a 9.5 rating on Booking.com.

Planning refused for ‘beautiful’ short-term let

Its most recent review says: “Lovely flat, five-minute walk from the town centre.

“Great communication with clear instructions for check-in/check-out.

“Place was really clean with all amenities needed. Would definitely return.”

Another added: “Beautiful, well-furnished flat with all the necessary kitchen utensils and a small seating area in the garden which has the sun most of the day.

“Wonderful information booklet regarding appliances and places to visit.

“Well situated for the centre of Pitlochry (five-minute walk) with parking straight outside the flat.

“It is an uphill walk from the centre but easily doable.

“A wonderful place to stay and would certainly recommend it to family and friends.”

The owners can appeal the decision but, should it be unsuccessful, will have to close it down.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a holiday let in Blairgowrie has been approved despite fears of ‘uncaring’ guests.