Home News Dundee

Dundee student uses CPR training for first time after pensioner collapses near university

Charlie Weir had been studying on campus when he received an alert on his phone.

By Ellidh Aitken
Charlie Weir went to the aid of the man after he collapsed on Westport on Monday.
Charlie Weir went to the aid of the man after he collapsed on Westport on Monday.

A Dundee student has told of the moment he used his CPR training for the first time after a pensioner collapsed near his university.

Charlie Weir, 21, was studying at the Dundee University campus on Monday evening when he received an alert on his phone telling him a man – believed to be in his late 70s – had taken unwell nearby.

He grabbed the automated external defibrillator (AED) machine from the library and raced to the incident on West Port.

Charlie uses the GoodSAM Responder app which is used by emergency services and trained volunteers around the world.

It alerts responders, such as those qualified in resuscitation, to situations where their skills may be needed.

Dundee student’s first time doing CPR outside of training

Charlie, who is a fourth-year law student, told The Courier: “I was in the library at the uni on Monday night.

“At 10.14pm I got a notification on the GoodSAM app that there was a male not breathing around the corner.

“When I arrived, campus security was already there with their defibrillator and delivered one shock.

“I helped a bit but I mainly restarted chest compressions after the shock was delivered.

“It was my first time doing CPR out of training.

“We managed to get the man back breathing but then he was taken by ambulance.

“I hope we helped and that he is OK.”

The condition of the man is not known.

The ambulance at the scene of Monday's incident.

Charlie, originally from Glasgow, learned the skill through his role in the Army Reserves – where he is a member of the 215 Multirole Medical Regiment.

He said: “I worked as security at Aura nightclub for two years but I am taking a break from that just now.

“That helped quite a lot as I am now quite calm in those situations.

“With security, you need to hold a certification.

“I have dealt with a lot of stuff through that, mainly fighting, but never a cardiac arrest.

“I am actually doing my dissertation on legal liability in the use of AEDs and apps like GoodSAM so this should be quite useful.”

University praises student’s actions after pensioner collapses

A spokesperson for Dundee University praised the actions of Charlie and workers at the uni.

They said: “The quick actions of students and staff in assisting a member of the public who was in distress are to be commended.

“They were able to offer initial care until ambulance staff arrived on scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.12pm on November 20 to attend an incident on West Port, Dundee.

“A first responder unit and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

