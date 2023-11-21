New owners for historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife after sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners for historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife after sudden closure

All 17 employees lost their jobs when the hotel, which dates back to the 18th Century, closed earlier this year.

By Gavin Harper
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Lomond Hills Hotel.

A historic Fife hotel that was put up for sale after it closed suddenly earlier this year has been acquired.

A total of 17 staff lost their jobs when The Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie closed suddenly in March.

The hotel’s parent company, Highlander Hotel Ltd, fell into liquidation.

The hotel had been hit by cash flow issues following the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

It was, liquidators said, facing a “perfect storm” of financial pressures before its collapse.

Subsequently, the converted coaching inn, which dates back to 1733, was put on the market.

Lomond Hills Hotel acquired

It has been acquired by Fife-based developer Glenshire Group. It plans to make the hotel an important village hub yet again.

The property features 24 bedrooms, a restaurant and public bar, along with two function suites and a leisure centre with a pool, gym, sauna and spa.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel comes with a swimming pool. Image: Christie & Co.

The rear of the Lomond Hills Hotel, including its car park. Image: Christie & Co.Glenshire Group describes itself as a family-run conglomerate based in Fife.

It runs retail group Greens, which has stores in Dundee, as well as frozen drinks brand Skwishee and Pizza Hut franchises. It also has a property development arm, Glenshire Developments.

New owners of historic Fife hotel ‘delighted’

Harris Aslam, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the Lomond Hills Hotel and as a locally based business, look forward to investing into Freuchie.”

Mr Aslam also owns the former Glencoe home of paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile.

Harris Aslam. Image: Greens.

He wants to knock the property down and replace it with a statue to mountaineer Sir Hamish MacInnes.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, said: “In the face of challenging times for regional pubs and hotels, we are delighted to see the Lomond Hills Hotel sell to a regional developer who is passionate about re-establishing the hotel into village life. We wish them all the best.”

Meanwhile Mr Aslam added: “Many thanks to Gary Witham and the wider team at Christie & Co for their exemplary service throughout the transaction.”

