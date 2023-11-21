New owners for historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife after sudden closure

A historic Fife hotel that was put up for sale after it closed suddenly earlier this year has been acquired.

A total of 17 staff lost their jobs when The Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie closed suddenly in March.

The hotel’s parent company, Highlander Hotel Ltd, fell into liquidation.

The hotel had been hit by cash flow issues following the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

It was, liquidators said, facing a “perfect storm” of financial pressures before its collapse.

Subsequently, the converted coaching inn, which dates back to 1733, was put on the market.

Lomond Hills Hotel acquired

It has been acquired by Fife-based developer Glenshire Group. It plans to make the hotel an important village hub yet again.

The property features 24 bedrooms, a restaurant and public bar, along with two function suites and a leisure centre with a pool, gym, sauna and spa.

The rear of the Lomond Hills Hotel, including its car park. Image: Christie & Co.Glenshire Group describes itself as a family-run conglomerate based in Fife.

It runs retail group Greens, which has stores in Dundee, as well as frozen drinks brand Skwishee and Pizza Hut franchises. It also has a property development arm, Glenshire Developments.

New owners of historic Fife hotel ‘delighted’

Harris Aslam, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the Lomond Hills Hotel and as a locally based business, look forward to investing into Freuchie.”

Mr Aslam also owns the former Glencoe home of paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile.

He wants to knock the property down and replace it with a statue to mountaineer Sir Hamish MacInnes.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, said: “In the face of challenging times for regional pubs and hotels, we are delighted to see the Lomond Hills Hotel sell to a regional developer who is passionate about re-establishing the hotel into village life. We wish them all the best.”

Meanwhile Mr Aslam added: “Many thanks to Gary Witham and the wider team at Christie & Co for their exemplary service throughout the transaction.”