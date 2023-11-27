LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are the masters of their own cup downfalls – one thing needs sorted out fast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are the masters of their own cup downfalls – one thing needs sorted out fast

The Tangerines were dumped out of the SPFL Trust Trophy and Scottish Cup to League One opposition.

Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin looks on as Dundee United crash out of the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have given themselves a problem – and they need to sort it out fast.

Mess things up again next weekend at bottom-of-the-table Greenock Morton and we’ll be heading into full-blown crisis.

It would only be one league result but three matches in a row where United are clear favourites but fail to win will become a problem.

The major issue I see right now is the goals they conceded against Falkirk and then Queen of the South were so soft.

Queen of the South players rightly hail goalkeeper Harry Stone
Queens players rightly hail goalkeeper Harry Stone. Image: SNS

That’s what’s cost them in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Scottish Cup.

Reaction

Jim Goodwin was obviously very unhappy with the performance at Falkirk and expected a reaction.

The most frustrating thing is he got one.

United started like a team determined to put things right.

They got right after Queens and could easily have scored before Kai Fotheringham made it 1-0 after five minutes.

You couldn’t ask for a better start.

And the chances kept coming. And kept coming.

Going forward there really wasn’t much wrong with the Tangerines, other than the finishing touch.

It was one of those days as an attacking side where you come up against a goalie in superb form.

But they did score twice. In the end, they let what should have been a pretty comfortable cup win slip through their grasp because of slack defending.

Goals

The first Queens goal from a corner was very poor.

Goodwin bemoaned the lack of first contact on the ball into the area.

It goes beyond that into the second and third contact, though.

Queen of the South players celebrate Cammy Logan's first ever senior goal
Queen of the South players celebrate Gavin Reilly’s goal. Image: SNS

At every stage it looked like Queens were more determined to win that ball and it paid off for them.

The second goal could have been handled much better out wide and then again in the middle.

Championship

United’s defence has been the bedrock to their impressive start to the Championship but that bedrock has been shaky in the last two games against lower-league opposition.

No disrespect to Queens but United will come up against better sides in the Championship, no doubt.

And they just can’t afford to give away goals like they have been doing.

What I don’t think was missing was desire from the players to put things right.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his second goal of the game
Fotheringham celebrates his second goal of the game. Image: SNS

We saw enough as an attacking team with the amount of chances created to make it clear the players were up for that game.

What they must do now, though, is ensure these two games are just a blip and don’t affect their league chances.

Because promotion is all that matters at the end of the day.

A Scottish Cup run would have been nice but keeping the Championship form going is far more important.

That, though, brings it’s own pressure.

A club like United is expected to win every game in the second tier.

That pressure will be ramped up after the two cup defeats.

Handling that is the biggest test now.

More from Dundee United

Terry Venables, centre, in the dugout at Tannadice in 1987. Image: Shutterstock.
Terry Venables tributes in Spain remember Dundee United's Barcelona triumph – and El Tel…
Former Dundee United man Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County
Danny Swanson reveals Dundee United Scottish Cup final keepsake that has pride of place…
Kai Fotheringham fires a clinical drive beyond Queens keeper Harry Stone
Kai Fotheringham brace 'means nothing' as Dundee United winger reflects on 'cruel' Scottish Cup…
Emergency services outside Palmerston Park.
Man, 76, dead and three injured after car park collision at Queen of the…
Dundee United players watch on as they crash out of the Scottish Cup
4 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines exited Scottish Cup despite creating more chances…
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin rues lack of 'clinical and ruthless' streak as 'gutted' Dundee United boss…
Queen of the South players celebrate their victory over Dundee United
Queen of the South 2-2 Dundee United (QoS win 4-3 on pens): Wasteful Tangerines…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham, left, and roommate and teammate Ben Doak
Dundee United ace Kai Fotheringham eyes Liverpool stardust after rooming with Scotland’s wonderkid Ben…
Dundee and United have plenty at stake this weekend. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee can solidify top six credentials v Hibs while United must be…
Ross Docherty has been among the most key performers for United
What Ross Docherty return will bring Dundee United

Conversation