Fife father and son’s Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl

Matthew Clark's defence solicitor admitted her client had 'overreacted' and his father's lawyer said Wayne Clark had made a 'return to his old ways'.

By David McPhee
Wayne Clark, left, and Matthew Clark, right, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fife father and son’s overnight visit to Aberdeen led to a violent bar brawl that landed the pair in court on serious assault charges.

Bricklayers Wayne Clark, 47, and Matthew Clark, 23, admitted attacking patrons of Siberia Bar and Hotel between Christmas and New Year last year.

During one particularly violent exchange, Wayne Clark punched a man whose head struck the bar as he fell to the ground.

The rampage only ended when the pair fled the scene but they were soon traced by police.

Bricklayers turned violent bar brawlers

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, during the evening of December 27 last year,  Wayne Clark and his son Matthew were drinking with relatives in the city centre.

At around 11pm, while in Siberia Bar and Hotel, a fight erupted between Matthew Clark and another man, who pulled away the accused’s chair.

“Matthew Clark then punched the witness to the head a number of times,” Ms Gunn said.

“Wayne Clark then approached and asked what was happening and at this time another man came over as well.

“The accused Wayne Clark then punched the witness to the head three times, causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused Wayne Clark was then grabbed by the first man and punched him, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the bar.

“As the witness was trying to get up, the accused Wayne Clark put him into a headlock.”

‘Return to old ways’ during bar fight

Both men then left Siberia Bar but were located by police around half-an-hour hour later when they were cautioned and arrested.

Wayne Clark pled guilty to two charges of assault, while Matthew Clark admitted one.

Defence solicitor for Wayne Clark, Liam McAllister told the court the family had come to Aberdeen from Fife for an evening away.

“That’s what was happening when an individual unknown to them approached my client,” he said.

“Mr Clark tried to calm things down initially but as they are leaving something is said and it escalates again.

“My client accepts that it’s a return to his old ways because he’s had nothing on his record for 10 years.”

Son ‘overreacted’

Lisa Reilly, representing Matthew Clark, told the court her client knows he “overreacted”.

She added: “It is something which happened in the heat of the moment that he deeply regrets.

“He wants to pass on his apologies to the complainer in this case”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told the father and son that this offence “should not have happened”.

He added: “I can understand that getting a seat kicked away from you in the pub is frustrating but it doesn’t excuse what came after”.

The sheriff fined Wayne Clark, of Wheatley Street, Methil, a total of £440.

Matthew Clark, of Memorial Road, Methil, was given a fine of £150.

