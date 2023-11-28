Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he met gaming online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he met gaming online

Mohammed Ashcroft failed to tell police of his illegal move from Lancashire.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ashcroft met the woman from Dunfermline while gaming online. Image: Shutterstock.
A serious sex offender and his wife moved from England to Dunfermline to stay with a woman he met online.

Mohammed Ashcroft met the woman while gaming and failed to tell police about his change of address.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Ashcroft was previously convicted for six sexual offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 8 2010 and imposed with notification requirements indefinitely.

Ashcroft’s offending involved serious sexual offences against underage girls.

Described at the time as “deeply religious”, he was jailed for five and a half years for his crimes.

The 44-year-old, who lives in Darwen, Lancashire, appeared in the dock to admit that between January 2 and 30 this year he failed to comply with requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing without reasonable excuse to notify police within three days of a change of address.

Helped with shopping and walks to work

Mr Hilland told the court that about a year before his offending, Ashcroft met a woman through an online game.

The fiscal depute said on January 2 Ashcroft came to Scotland to stay with the woman, who had a child staying with her.

Ashcroft’s wife then came to Scotland a week later and they both stayed in a bedroom in the house.

Mr Hilland said: “At no time did the accused notify police in Scotland or England that he was residing there.”

The householder told police Ascroft helped her with shopping, heavy lifting around the house and walking to work, which she was anxious to do alone.

Dunfermline GV
A concern was raised on January 30 about cameras being installed inside and outside the house.

Police attended and the householder said she had installed the cameras due to a background of domestic abuse.

She later advised police she was aware of Ashcroft’s offending history.

Both she and Ashcroft’s wife, who was aware of her husband’s conditions, reported he had never been left alone with the child.

On the evening of January 30 Ashcroft was arrested and replied: “Just tell me what you need me to plead guilty to.”

Health problems

The court heard that in 2021 the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders team reduced Ashcroft to “low risk” due to his health issues.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said Ashcroft accepts he was staying with the woman.

Ms Martin said he and his wife were helping the woman out.

The lawyer said there were issues with him returning home and he could not afford to get back but he accepts he should have “signed on”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
She said her client has significant health issues and was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia and has an upcoming appointment with a kidney specialist.

Ms Martin said Ashcroft served a sentence in 2010 before being released in 2012 and had not offended since.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Ashcroft to January 18 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

