Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he met gaming online

A serious sex offender and his wife moved from England to Dunfermline to stay with a woman he met online.

Mohammed Ashcroft met the woman while gaming and failed to tell police about his change of address.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Ashcroft was previously convicted for six sexual offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 8 2010 and imposed with notification requirements indefinitely.

Ashcroft’s offending involved serious sexual offences against underage girls.

Described at the time as “deeply religious”, he was jailed for five and a half years for his crimes.

The 44-year-old, who lives in Darwen, Lancashire, appeared in the dock to admit that between January 2 and 30 this year he failed to comply with requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing without reasonable excuse to notify police within three days of a change of address.

Helped with shopping and walks to work

Mr Hilland told the court that about a year before his offending, Ashcroft met a woman through an online game.

The fiscal depute said on January 2 Ashcroft came to Scotland to stay with the woman, who had a child staying with her.

Ashcroft’s wife then came to Scotland a week later and they both stayed in a bedroom in the house.

Mr Hilland said: “At no time did the accused notify police in Scotland or England that he was residing there.”

The householder told police Ascroft helped her with shopping, heavy lifting around the house and walking to work, which she was anxious to do alone.

A concern was raised on January 30 about cameras being installed inside and outside the house.

Police attended and the householder said she had installed the cameras due to a background of domestic abuse.

She later advised police she was aware of Ashcroft’s offending history.

Both she and Ashcroft’s wife, who was aware of her husband’s conditions, reported he had never been left alone with the child.

On the evening of January 30 Ashcroft was arrested and replied: “Just tell me what you need me to plead guilty to.”

Health problems

The court heard that in 2021 the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders team reduced Ashcroft to “low risk” due to his health issues.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said Ashcroft accepts he was staying with the woman.

Ms Martin said he and his wife were helping the woman out.

The lawyer said there were issues with him returning home and he could not afford to get back but he accepts he should have “signed on”.

She said her client has significant health issues and was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia and has an upcoming appointment with a kidney specialist.

Ms Martin said Ashcroft served a sentence in 2010 before being released in 2012 and had not offended since.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Ashcroft to January 18 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

