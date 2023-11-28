Hunt for teens with Gucci bags as boy, 12, assaulted in Perth park

Police are hunting for two teenage suspects with Gucci-branded bags after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted in a Perth park.

The youngster was attacked at around 9am in Viewlands Reservoir Park, near Perth Royal Infirmary, last Wednesday (November 22).

Officers investigating the incident say the boy was attacked by two older boys, thought to be around 16 years old.

Although the victim was not badly injured, he attended hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesperson said: “(The suspects) are both described as about 6ft in height and of thin build, and were wearing dark hoodies and dark jogging bottoms.

“One had dark hair and the other had light hair.

“Both are also described as possessing Gucci-branded bags.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 1311 of November 22.”