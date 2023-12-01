Aberfeldy’s skydiving supergran vows ‘never again’ (but bring on the wing walk)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy’s skydiving supergran vows ‘never again’ (but bring on the wing walk)

Irene Cattanach marked her 80th birthday by facing her fear of heights, and now she's eyeing up her next daredevil stunt.

By Morag Lindsay
Irene Cattanach smiling on the ground at the end of her charity skydive
Irene Cattanach is the gran who fell to Earth. Image: Alan Wilshere.

A daredevil Aberfeldy pensioner has survived her first skydive at the age of 80 – and raised £1,800 for the Scottish Air Ambulance into the bargain.

Irene Cattanach completed the challenge at Errol Airfield, despite being terrified of heights.

She said the terror she endured was nothing compared to the agonies people go through while they’re waiting for medical help in an emergency.

And she’s already planning her next fundraiser – a charity wing walk next year.

Irene, who’s a grandmother of six and a great-grandmother of two, is not easily fazed.

Irene Cattanach holding skydiving certificate
Irene Cattanach with another souvenir from a remarkable life. Image: Alan Wilshere

She faced down boa constrictors and tarantulas on the Bear Grylls reality TV show Treasure Island.

And she welcomed TV cameras into their home when Billy Connolly visited her late husband Euan’s back garden banjo-making workshop.

She originally set out to make £600 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

But her GoFundMe page is currently sitting at £1,855 and she’s still accepting donations.

‘My 45 minutes of fear was nothing’

Irene said she was glad the tandem skydive at Errol Airfield was over.

Irene Cattanach in the air with parachute above her
Irene Cattanach completes her tandem skydive. Image: Alan Wilshere

“It was a great laugh but never again,” she said.

“You just shuffle out of this tiny plane into a huge void a mile and a half up. And then it must be what being in a tumble dryer feels like.

“It was awful.”

She won’t be putting her feet up any time soon though.

She’s already booked her place on a charity wing walk in Aberdeenshire next year.

Irene said she was glad to have done her bit for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Irene at the end of her skdive, with daughters Tracey Morton and Pam Bremner and son-in-law Donald Morton
Irene, with daughters Tracey Morton and Pam Bremner and son-in-law Donald Morton. Image: Alan Wilshere.

“My 45 minutes of fear were nothing compared to what people suffer when they’re waiting for help to arrive,” she said.

“The air ambulance didn’t save Euan. We had the road ambulance but it was all too late for him.

“I know what I suffered from the grief though, and I just want to do something to protect other people from that.”

From Bear to the Big Yin

Irene became an unlikely celebrity at the tender age of 75 when she became the oldest contestant to appear on Treasure Island.

The Channel 4 show, hosted by adventurer Bear Grylls, pitched 12 hopefuls into a battle for survival on a South American desert island.

Irene Cattanach posing against desert island backdrop
Irene Cattanach’s Treasure Island publicity shot.

Irene landed with a backpack, a machete, a knife, a fishing line, two hooks and a torch.

She endured five weeks before returning home to Aberfeldy.

She later told The Courier: “It was a living hell, but I have no regrets about taking part.”

Irene and Euan also welcomed Billy Connolly to their home during filming for his two-part documentary, Made in Scotland.

Euan was a self-taught banjo-maker and the Big Yin went away with one of his instruments after the visit.

Irene's late husband Euan Cattanach watches Billy Connolly playing one of his banjos at their Aberfeldy home
Irene’s late husband Euan Cattanach with Billy Connolly at their Aberfeldy home. Image: Supplied

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is based at Perth Airport.

It has dealt with 5,358 callouts since it launched in 2013. And it relies on donations to continue its life-saving work.

More from Perth & Kinross

Methven GP surgery exeterior
Methven GP surgery closure confirmed - so what next for patients?
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.
Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
Morris Leslie's £34M Kinfauns hotel and museum set for approval, despite Perth city centre…
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth sports centres face axe as cost-cutting proposal revealed
Phil and Andrea Vivian outside their home in Pitlochry.
Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they 'fell in love with' -…
Colourfully dressed characters in dress rehearsals for Perth Drama Club pantomime
Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people
Bank of Scotland branch exterior
Anger as mobile banking services axed from 15 Perthshire and Angus towns
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity

Conversation