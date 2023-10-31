Aberfeldy’s 80-year-old daredevil survives Billy Connolly and Bear Grylls to face biggest fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy’s 80-year-old daredevil survives Billy Connolly and Bear Grylls to face biggest fear

Irene Cattanach has entertained the Big Yin and braved reality TV snakes, but now she's taking the plunge in aid of charity.

By Morag Lindsay
Irene Cattanach
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance fundraiser Irene Cattanach.

She has entertained Billy Connolly, and grappled with boa constrictors and tarantulas on the Bear Grylls reality TV show Treasure Island.

But anyone thinking Irene Cattanach might be starting to take it easy now she’s reached the age of 80 is in for a dull thud.

The Aberfeldy daredevil is preparing to face her fear of heights for a charity skydive this weekend.

Supergran Irene set out to make £600 for Scotland’s charity air ambulance.

She has already raised almost twice her target ahead of Sunday’s 10-000ft feat at Errol airfield.

And Irene said she was determined to go on living life to the full for as long as she is able.

Irene Cattanach seated on her back step in Aberfeldy.
The sky’s the limit for Aberfeldy’s Irene Cattanach. Image: Supplied.

“I really fancied doing a wing walk,” she said.

“And I eventually found a place where I could do it, near Aberdeen.

“But they couldn’t take me until next year and I said ‘that’s no good – I might not be alive next year’.”

Irene no stranger to a challenge

Irene became an unlikely celebrity at the tender age of 75 when she became the oldest contestant to appear on Treasure Island.

The Channel 4 show, hosted by adventurer Bear Grylls, pitched 12 hopefuls into a battle for survival on a South American desert island.

Irene, a grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two, landed with a backpack, a machete, a knife, a fishing line, two hooks and a torch.

She endured five weeks before returning home to Aberfeldy.

She later told The Courier: “It was a living hell, but I have no regrets about taking part.

“It was an incredible experience for me, and hopefully it will help inspire other people my age to get themselves out of their comfort zones and try something new.”

Husband and wife team welcomed Big Yin

Treasure Island wasn’t her first brush with fame.

Irene and her late husband Euan welcomed Billy Connolly to their home during filming for his two-part documentary, Made in Scotland.

Euan was a self-taught banjo-maker and the Big Yin went away with one of his instruments after the visit.

Euan Cattanach watching Billy Connolly play one of his banjos.
Irene’s late husband Euan Cattanach made a banjo for Billy Connolly. Image: Supplied.

Irene will have her family waiting on the ground for her when she completes her tandem skydive on Sunday.

And while she will admit to being daunted by the challenge, she’s determined not to let her supporters down.

“I really don’t like heights,” she said.

“But I’ll just shut my eyes and get on with it.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is based at Perth Airport.

It has dealt with 5,358 callouts since it launched in 2013. And it relies on donations to continue its life-saving work.

To support Irene go to her fundraising page at GoFundMe.

 

Conversation