Business

Fife timber firm makes ‘significant’ investment in new St Andrews store

The new store - which has created jobs in St Andrews - is the company's 15th across Scotland and third in Fife.

By Gavin Harper
Staff of MGM Timber at new branch opening in St. Andrews. They are posing around the store sign with red ribbon draped across it.
Neil Donaldson, Alyson Donaldson, Val Donaldson, Michael Donaldson, Andrew Donaldson and Aaron Cooper of the Donaldson Group.

A Fife timber merchant has opened a new branch in St Andrews, creating jobs in the town.

MGM Timber, part of Fife-based Donaldson Group, now has a new showroom on Largo Road.

It is the company’s 15th branch across Scotland and third in Fife, alongside sites in Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

The new store underwent a five-month refurbishment at a “significant” cost. It features a new layout to improve the customer experience, the firm said.

Its format will be rolled out across the MGM Timber network in coming months, along with an improved online experience.

Customer service ‘central’ for MGM Timber

MGM Timber managing director Steve Galbraith said: “Our research showed 70% of our customers believe our timber specialism is fundamental to our offering.

“Central to this is also our customer service. We wanted to maximise this offering by ensuring all our branches provide a consistent experience, with more clarity in our product ranges and improved retail displays.

“We know our trade customers are busy and need to be able to manage their projects efficiently. We hope that these changes will provide just that.”

Donaldson Group ‘back to roots’

Founded in 1991, MGM Timber has been part of Donaldson Group since 2005.

The 163-year-old group, currently run by the sixth generation of the Donaldson family, comprises a total of 16 specialist timber and building product businesses and brands across the UK.

Graham Johnston, chief executive of Donaldson Group’s detail and distribution, said: “St Andrews is close to the original home of the Donaldson Group and we’re going back to our roots during an exciting time for MGM Timber.

Staff of new MGM Timber store in St Andrews. Two men in suits standing in front of the sign with a ribbon draped across it.
Aaron Cooper, branch manager, and Neil Donaldson, non-executive director.

“We are investing in the future of the MGM Timber business, with an improved concept and a new retail experience for customers.

“Our focus is on quality, sustainability, customer service and a product range grounded in our timber expertise.

“We believe these updates will reflect the needs of our customers and strengthen our partnership.”

