Fire at Dundee multi being treated as deliberate

A fire at a Dundee multi is being treated as deliberate, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Adamson Court in Lochee on Monday evening.

Four fire crews went to the scene at around 5.30pm after reports of waste ablaze inside the stairwell of the building.

One resident told The Courier an ambulance was parked outside the Lochee multi.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Kirk Street area of Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”