Emergency crews called to fire at Dundee multi

Emergency services were called to a fire at a Dundee multi on Monday evening.

Four fire crews responded to reports of waste ablaze inside a stairwell at Adamson Court shortly after 5.30pm.

Officers also arrived at the scene.

One resident told The Courier an ambulance was parked outside the Lochee multistorey.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of waste on fire within a stairwell at Adamson Court at 5.36pm on Monday.

“Four appliances were in attendance including a height appliance.

“We received the stop message at 6.14pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.