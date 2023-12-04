Dundee Emergency crews called to fire at Dundee multi Firefighters tackled the blaze at Adamson Court, Lochee on Monday evening. By Andrew Robson & James Simpson December 4 2023, 6.53pm Share Emergency crews called to fire at Dundee multi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4830873/fire-dundee-multi-adamson-court/ Copy Link Fire crews at Adamson Court, Lochee. Image: Supplied Emergency services were called to a fire at a Dundee multi on Monday evening. Four fire crews responded to reports of waste ablaze inside a stairwell at Adamson Court shortly after 5.30pm. Officers also arrived at the scene. One resident told The Courier an ambulance was parked outside the Lochee multistorey. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of waste on fire within a stairwell at Adamson Court at 5.36pm on Monday. “Four appliances were in attendance including a height appliance. “We received the stop message at 6.14pm.” Police Scotland has been approached for comment.