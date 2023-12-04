Fife Emergency services respond to one-car crash in Fife Police were called to Cochrane Walk in Dunfermline shortly before 5.30pm on Monday. By Chloe Burrell & Andrew Robson December 4 2023, 7.08pm Share Emergency services respond to one-car crash in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4830908/car-crash-dunfermline/ Copy Link A car has crashed on Cochrane Walk, Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A car has been involved in a crash in Fife. Police were called to Cochrane Walk in Dunfermline shortly before 5.30pm on Monday. It is not known if anyone has been injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Monday, 4 December, 2023, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on Cochrane Walk, Dunfermline. “Officers are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”