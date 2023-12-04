Dundee Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars Supporters met players and manager Jim Goodwin on Monday evening. Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Lindsey Hamilton & Katherine Ferries December 4 2023, 8.17pm Share Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4830435/dundee-united-tenpin-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United fans enjoyed meeting their idols – and free games of 10-pin bowling – at the club’s 2024 calendar-signing event. Supporters got calendars signed by players and manager Jim Goodwin at the Tenpin event on Monday evening. Bowling lanes were reserved for Arabs to test their skills. It comes as United are preparing to return to Championship action at home to Ayr this Saturday, following the postponement of their weekend trip to Morton. The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was at Tenpin to capture the best moments from the event. Terry the Terror Mascot Selfies with the DUFC Players at the Tenpin event. A young fan gets his 2024 calendar signed by Jim Goodwin at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. Supporters met players and manager Jim Goodwin at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. A fan gets their 2024 calendars signed by Ross Docherty at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. United star Louis Moult. Fans wait to meet their football idols at a special even at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee. Grandson of Davie Dodds, Mark Webster (7) with his parents Lisa and Mark wait to meet their football idols at a special even at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee. Fans of all ages wait to meet their football idols. A crowd waits to meet the footballers. A special event was held at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee to allow football fans to meet the Dundee United players. DUFC Players enjoy a game of bowling at Tenpin in Dundee Kai Fotheringham. Craig Sibbald bowling DUFC players – including Tony Watt (left) – all enjoy a game of bowling. DUFC Players and family enjoy a game of bowling. A little bowling, a lot of laughter Getting in the zone. Edie Tillson (4) rolls a bowling ball with dad Jordan Tillson at Tenpin in Dundee Jordan Tillson enjoying a game of bowling ahead. DUFC family members enjoy bowling at Tenpin event. Bowling fun for Declan Glass. Players and family at Tenpin in Dundee. Ping Pong at Tenpin in Dundee. Craig Sibbald enjoys a game of ping pong. DUFC Players all enjoy a game of ping pong at Tenpin in Dundee. Mathew Cudjoe playing a game of ping pong with team mate. Mark Webster (7) from Dundee gets his 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. Supporters got calendars signed by players and manager Jim Goodwin at the Tenpin event on Monday evening. Mark Webster (7) from Dundee in awe over meeting Jim Goodwin. Fans get their football shirts and 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. Fans get their 2024 calendars signed by Jim Goodwin at the bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee. Mascot Terry the Terror, to meet the players and manager. Happy fan meeting a DUFC Player. The first team squad and manager Jim Goodwin were at Tenpin Dundee to meet fans. Excited young fans meet their idols. Dundee United fans enjoyed meeting their idols. All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
