Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars

Dundee United fans enjoyed meeting their idols – and free games of 10-pin bowling – at the club’s 2024 calendar-signing event.

Supporters got calendars signed by players and manager Jim Goodwin at the Tenpin event on Monday evening.

Bowling lanes were reserved for Arabs to test their skills.

It comes as United are preparing to return to Championship action at home to Ayr this Saturday, following the postponement of their weekend trip to Morton.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was at Tenpin to capture the best moments from the event.