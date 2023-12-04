Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars

Supporters met players and manager Jim Goodwin on Monday evening.

Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton & Katherine Ferries

Dundee United fans enjoyed meeting their idols – and free games of 10-pin bowling – at the club’s 2024 calendar-signing event.

Supporters got calendars signed by players and manager Jim Goodwin at the Tenpin event on Monday evening.

Bowling lanes were reserved for Arabs to test their skills.

It comes as United are preparing to return to Championship action at home to Ayr this Saturday, following the postponement of their weekend trip to Morton.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was at Tenpin to capture the best moments from the event.

Terry the Terror Mascot
Selfies with the DUFC Players at the Tenpin event.
A young fan gets his 2024 calendar signed by Jim Goodwin at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
Supporters met players and manager Jim Goodwin at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
A fan gets their 2024 calendars signed by Ross Docherty at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
United star Louis Moult.

Fans wait to meet their football idols at a special even at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee.
Grandson of Davie Dodds, Mark Webster (7) with his parents Lisa and Mark wait to meet their football idols at a special even at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee.
Fans of all ages wait to meet their football idols.
A crowd waits to meet the footballers.
A special event was held at Tenpin Bowling in Dundee to allow football fans to meet the Dundee United players.
DUFC Players enjoy a game of bowling at Tenpin in Dundee
Kai Fotheringham.
Craig Sibbald bowling
DUFC players – including Tony Watt (left) – all enjoy a game of bowling.
DUFC Players and family enjoy a game of bowling.
A little bowling, a lot of laughter
Getting in the zone.

Edie Tillson (4) rolls a bowling ball with dad Jordan Tillson at Tenpin in Dundee
Jordan Tillson enjoying a game of bowling ahead.
DUFC family members enjoy bowling at Tenpin event.
Bowling fun for Declan Glass.
Players and family at Tenpin in Dundee.

Ping Pong at Tenpin in Dundee.
Craig Sibbald enjoys a game of ping pong.
DUFC Players all enjoy a game of ping pong at Tenpin in Dundee.
Mathew Cudjoe playing a game of ping pong with team mate.
Mark Webster (7) from Dundee gets his 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
Supporters got calendars signed by players and manager Jim Goodwin at the Tenpin event on Monday evening.
Mark Webster (7) from Dundee in awe over meeting Jim Goodwin.
Fans get their football shirts and 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
Fans get their 2024 calendars signed by Jim Goodwin at the bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee.
Mascot Terry the Terror, to meet the players and manager.

Happy fan meeting a DUFC Player.
The first team squad and manager Jim Goodwin were at Tenpin Dundee to meet fans.

Excited young fans meet their idols.
Dundee United fans enjoyed meeting their idols. All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

