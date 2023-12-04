ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr Lightship is doomed – it didn’t have to end like this

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr Lightship is doomed – it didn’t have to end like this

The North Carr is full of stories, good and bad. Let's hope its memory, if not the ship itself, can be preserved.

The North Carr lightship moored in City Quay, Dundee.
The North Carr lightship is set ti be deconstructed after attempts to restore ut failed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

It was the ship that I thought would one day be restored.

But I was heartbroken to hear the announcement that the North Carr Lightship is facing deconstruction in the new year.

This ship is full of stories, both good and bad, from its role in the Mona lifeboat disaster to being a museum ship in Anstruther after its decommissioning.

There may be some people who believe that it might not have too much of a significance to Dundee, but to me, it very much does.

The North Carr lightship was bought from a scrapyard for £1.

Taymara buying the vessel from a scrapyard in 2010 for just £1 saw the potential for a revival for the North Carr – and some of the plans looked ambitious but exciting.

One of the plans was to have the North Carr berthed next to the Unicorn by the East Graving Dock, with the aim of having a dual attraction. This would have been fantastic!

Sadness and anger

I would have loved to have seen a restored North Carr next to the Unicorn, and it would have allowed visitors to learn more about the importance of Scotland’s last remaining lightship.

I was speaking to a lot of people about this news and there was a lot of sadness and anger.

Many gutted about the news of its impending deconstruction, others angry that it has come to this, with the ship having been left to sit in a state of disrepair. I share that sentiment.

But there was so many heartwarming memories and stories shared too – showing me and many others the love Dundonians have for the ship.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat ‘Mona’ stranded on the beach at Buddon after disaster, on December 12 1959, after it went to assist the North Carr.

Exciting times for City Quay

The City Quay complex encompassing Victoria Dock, where the North Carr resides, is going through an exciting redevelopment thanks to the likes of Wild Shore Dundee and Chroma Ventures, who have invested in the transformation of the dock.

And with the anticipation of Eden Project, it has the potential of being a new hotspot for tourists visiting the city.

It is just a real shame that the North Carr won’t be here to see this place transformed into something very special.

The HMS Unicorn is on the opposite side of the North Carr Lightship in terms of restoration.

HMS Unicorn is neighbour to the North Carr Lightship at City Quay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

We saw recently some of the exciting new plans for the Unicorn’s renovation, with the addition of a new visitor centre which aims to open by 2030.

If this is the end of the North Carr, I hope its story will be immortalised within the new Unicorn visitor centre. It makes sense if the Unicorn is about to lose its closest neighbour.

I do hope that maybe some of the ship can be retained. The beacon itself could be put on display somewhere, be it the McManus, the new Unicorn visitor centre, or even Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.

As much as I am saddened, I can understand the reasons why Taymara have made this decision, as the North Carr has been slowly deteriorating for many years.

The North Carr’s condition has deteriorated at a concerning rate

Earlier this year, I described the North Carr Lightship as an attraction that could become a beacon of Dundee tourism.

I believe it would have, but due to lack of funding and no one, as of yet, having any alternative plans to restore her, I’m afraid it isn’t to be.

I’m gutted that this is how the story ends for this 90-year old vessel. It will soon be gone, but its memories and stories will last forever.

