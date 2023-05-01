ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr lightship could be a beacon for Dundee tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr lightship could be a beacon for Dundee tourism

Dundee's North Carr lightship has long been overlooked, but this rusting treasure is an important part of the city's maritime history.

The North Carr lightship moored in City Quay, Dundee.
The North Carr lightship has a fascinating tale to tell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

It’s an exciting time for Dundee’s maritime heritage.

The recently-renovated RRS Discovery museum has added a new Discovery Dome, and HMS Unicorn will celebrate its bi-centenary next year.

Both of these ships deserve all the attention – and the funding – that comes their way.

They are of huge historic significance to Dundee. And I am delighted to see the money, time and effort that is going into their preservation.

But there’s another vessel that tends to be forgotten about. And that’s the stunning North Carr lightship that sits close to the Unicorn in Victoria Dock.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "The North Carr lightship deserves to be remembered on the same level as both the Discovery and the Unicorn."

The North Carr has her own fascinating story to tell.

She is the last remaining Scottish lightvessel – essentially a floating lighthouse – and one of only two lightships to have served in Scottish waters

She survived bombing during the Second World War and was involved in one of Tayside’s most notorious sea tragedies, the 1959 Mona disaster, which cost the lives of all eight Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew members.

The Dundee Maritime Trail takes visitors past all three historic Dundee ships. But the North Carr stands out for all the wrong reasons.

RRS Discovery lit up at night next to the V&A Dundee museum.
RRS Discovery with its neighbour V£A Dundee.
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee
HMS Unicorn in Dundee – one of the oldest ships in the world. Image: HMS Unicorn
North Carr lightship.
The North Carr lightship at Victoria Dock, Dundee.

At first glance, she looks derelict and in need of desperate repair.

But there is hope there too.

North Carr lightship could be part of harbour transformation

Taymara, the charity which saved the North Carr from the scrapheap when it bought her for £1 more than a decade ago, is working to restore the lightship, then move it to East Graving Dock.

The hope is that she can become part of a new dual attraction with the Unicorn.

It’s a fabulous idea.

I have previously called for a maritime museum at Dundee Harbour to reflect the city’s rich seafaring and shipbuilding history.

Interior of North Carr lightship showing rusting ceiling.
The North Carr Lightship is rusting inside and out.

Visitors could learn more about Dundee’s heritage, as a whaling port and a place of trade. And having two important vessels there would help to complete the package.

Hopefully we will have the Eden Project opening nearby in the coming years too, bringing another boost to the area and opening up another part of the city to tourists and locals alike.

Dundee’s fleet of floating treasures

It’s looking to be an exciting time for the harbour and dockside area.

And while it’s great to see funding being made available for our other great ships – the Discovery received £409,000 from the National Heritage Memorial Fund while HMS Unicorn was awarded £100,000 from the Headley Trust, the biggest donation in the charity’s history – I’d like to see the North Carr get her share too.

She has a unique story to tell. And we should all – politicians, public, everyone with a stake in celebrating the city – be taking her future more seriously.

The North Carr lightship deserves to be remembered on the same level as both the Discovery and the Unicorn.

Taken on their own, each is a brilliant asset for Dundee. But together they could be making a much bigger splash.

