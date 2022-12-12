ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery needs Dundee to answer its SOS call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery needs Dundee to answer its SOS call

By Andrew Batchelor
December 12 2022, 6.31pm
The RRS Discovery lit up at night next to the V&A Dundee.
Supporters are being urged to donate money to preserve the RRS Discovery. Image: Dundee Heritage Trust.

I’ve talked before about my fond memories of the RRS Discovery.

As a Dundonian, Captain Scott’s famous ship meant a lot to me growing up.

And now I work with the team at Dundee Heritage Trust, which owns the Discovery, things have come full circle.

It has been great working with the team. I’ve learned new things about Dundee’s much-loved tourist attraction and helped to raise awareness.

And I’m really proud to be a part of something which has done so much, for the iconic ship herself and for the city of Dundee.

image shows the writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "The Discovery is one of a kind and that's why I hope people will support the campaign to help preserve the ship."

They have never let the Discovery down.

Since buying the vessel and helping to return her to Dundee, they have turned her into a five-star tourist attraction, where visitors and locals can learn about the impact she made on the world.

But despite all this incredible work, the Discovery isn’t out of the woods yet.

Fundraising campaign will help preserve RRS Discovery legacy

Dundee Heritage Trust have started a fundraiser to save the ship.

Their message? The Discovery has survived 120 Christmases, but it is vital that she receives the care she needs to see her through many more Christmases to come.

RRS Discovery trapped in the ice in Antarctica.
RRS Discovery trapped in the ice in Antarctica.
RRS Discovery in front of the V&A Dundee at sunset.
And in her current berth at Discovery Point, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

What makes the Discovery iconic is that she defines the city in general.

She gave us our City of Discovery nickname and in her heyday she put Dundee on the industrial map. No wonder she holds so much fascination for others.

Here’s something you might not know. Arthur C Clarke got the inspiration for the ship Discovery in his famous science-fiction book, 2001: A Space Odyssey, from our very own Discovery.

The author had lunch on the ship when she was moored in London.

When I mention it to others, they are usually astounded about that connection but it’s just one of so many amazing facts that make the Discovery so special.

Tommy Mallet on a bicycle next to RRs Discovery.
TV personality Timmy Mallett stopped off at Discovery Point on his round Britain bicycle trip this summer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Dundee has countless achievements as a city.

The Discovery’s construction and launch in 1901 is just one of them.

But it’s her impact on the city, since her return here in the 1980s, that is her greatest legacy.

RRS Discovery did great things for Dundee, it’s time to return the favour

She gave Dundee a symbol. Something to be proud of at a difficult time in the city’s development.

She helped  revive the city’s fortunes and it’s no wonder she holds a special place in the hearts of many Dundonians.

men in hard hats look at a sign saying Discovery Quay.
The official launch of Discovery Quay in 1989.
crowds cheer as the Discovery is sailed in to Dundee aboard a cargo vessel.
Crowds cheer as the Discovery returns home to Dundee.

The Discovery is one of a kind and that’s why I hope people will support the campaign to help preserve the ship.

It means generations to come can continue to learn the story of Captain Scott and his crew and the ground-breaking work they did in Antarctica.

And they can also celebrate the enormous impact this incredible ship had on the city where it all began.

RRS Discovery needs all hands on deck. It’s time for Dundee to be there for her again.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

