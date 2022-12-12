ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery needs Dundee to answer its SOS call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’ve talked before about my fond memories of the RRS Discovery.

As a Dundonian, Captain Scott’s famous ship meant a lot to me growing up.

And now I work with the team at Dundee Heritage Trust, which owns the Discovery, things have come full circle.

It has been great working with the team. I’ve learned new things about Dundee’s much-loved tourist attraction and helped to raise awareness.

And I’m really proud to be a part of something which has done so much, for the iconic ship herself and for the city of Dundee.

They have never let the Discovery down.

Since buying the vessel and helping to return her to Dundee, they have turned her into a five-star tourist attraction, where visitors and locals can learn about the impact she made on the world.

But despite all this incredible work, the Discovery isn’t out of the woods yet.

Fundraising campaign will help preserve RRS Discovery legacy

Dundee Heritage Trust have started a fundraiser to save the ship.

Their message? The Discovery has survived 120 Christmases, but it is vital that she receives the care she needs to see her through many more Christmases to come.

What makes the Discovery iconic is that she defines the city in general.

She gave us our City of Discovery nickname and in her heyday she put Dundee on the industrial map. No wonder she holds so much fascination for others.

Here’s something you might not know. Arthur C Clarke got the inspiration for the ship Discovery in his famous science-fiction book, 2001: A Space Odyssey, from our very own Discovery.

The author had lunch on the ship when she was moored in London.

When I mention it to others, they are usually astounded about that connection but it’s just one of so many amazing facts that make the Discovery so special.

Dundee has countless achievements as a city.

The Discovery’s construction and launch in 1901 is just one of them.

But it’s her impact on the city, since her return here in the 1980s, that is her greatest legacy.

RRS Discovery did great things for Dundee, it’s time to return the favour

She gave Dundee a symbol. Something to be proud of at a difficult time in the city’s development.

She helped revive the city’s fortunes and it’s no wonder she holds a special place in the hearts of many Dundonians.

The Discovery is one of a kind and that’s why I hope people will support the campaign to help preserve the ship.

It means generations to come can continue to learn the story of Captain Scott and his crew and the ground-breaking work they did in Antarctica.

And they can also celebrate the enormous impact this incredible ship had on the city where it all began.

RRS Discovery needs all hands on deck. It’s time for Dundee to be there for her again.