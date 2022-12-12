St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sends out ‘business as usual’ message after Perth club for sale announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a case of ‘business as usual’ for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson as the Perth club enters its first period of ownership uncertainty in nearly 40 years.

There was an off-pitch double announcement at McDiarmid Park last week – first that chairman Steve Brown was stepping down and less than 24 hours later, that owner Geoff Brown was actively seeking to sell his controlling shares.

No Saints head coach from Alex Totten onwards has had to deal with boardroom unpredictability.

But the current boss has insisted it won’t become a distracting or disrupting factor as regards to his team’s efforts to make 2022/23 a successful Premiership campaign.

“Nothing is changing between now and the end of the season,” said Davidson.

“Then we’ll maybe know more later next year.

“So we will just carry on as normal. It doesn’t affect us.

“Everything remains the same. Our job is to get three points on the pitch and that doesn’t change.

“I’m always a believer in getting on with things, so we just have to work the best we can and do our jobs.

“Myself, the staff and the players will keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“We are in a good position just now and want to build on that.

“The Brown family have been brilliant for St Johnstone. They will leave a real legacy for the city of Perth.”