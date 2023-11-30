Dundee’s historic North Carr Lightship could be scrapped over concerns about condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s historic North Carr Lightship could be scrapped over concerns about condition

By Laura Devlin
The North Carr Lightship.
The North Carr Lightship.

The historic North Carr Lightship stationed at Dundee’s Victoria Dock could be scrapped within weeks.

Owners of the ship, Taymara, have announced their intention to deconstruct the vessel on around January 5 unless any alternative solution is put forward.

The decision, the owner said, had been taken due to concerns about its condition and the risk of it sinking.

Ahead of the deadline, Taymara are inviting any interested parties looking to provide a new home for the North Carr Lightship to contact them.

Vessel dates back to 1930s

The North Carr Lightship is believed to be the last remaining light vessel in Scotland and one of only two which served in Scottish waters.

She was first launched in 1933 and played a pivotal role in the Second World War, safeguarding the Arctic Convoys and troop-carrying liners which entered the Clyde.

The vessel was also involved in one of Tayside’s most notorious sea tragedies, the 1959 Mona disaster.

This saw all eight of Broughty Ferry lifeboat’s crew members drown after launching to assist the North Carr which was adrift in St Andrews Bay.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat ‘Mona’ stranded on the beach at Buddon after disaster, on December 12 1959. Image: DC Thomson.

Taymara bought the North Carr for just £1 in 2010 and have since spent over £70,000 conserving the ship.

However serious water ingress and corrosion throughout its hull and superstructure has left the vessel in a critical condition.

There had been hopes the restoration of the historic ship had taken a “massive” step forward in 2021 when the the two lifeboats were removed in preparation for a complete refurbishment.

But in announcing their intention to deconstruct the the North Carr, Taymara admitted the hull of ship was in “very poor condition”.

The North Carr Lightship is rusting at a concerning rate.

They said: “The vessel hull is largely original, but in very poor condition and has been subject to emergency repairs over the past years.

“It is holed below the waterline in a number of locations, each of which has closing plates fitted.

“North Carr retains her original equipment including her lifeboats (pending conservation), firefighting gear, engine room generators, compressors, electrical equipment, onboard windlass, internal furnishings and accommodation.”

Any interested parties looking to provide a new home for the North Carr Lightship should contact: davidmorrison@sangobeg.com as soon as possible.

Conversation