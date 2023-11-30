Dundee’s historic North Carr Lightship could be scrapped over concerns about condition

The historic North Carr Lightship stationed at Dundee’s Victoria Dock could be scrapped within weeks.

Owners of the ship, Taymara, have announced their intention to deconstruct the vessel on around January 5 unless any alternative solution is put forward.

The decision, the owner said, had been taken due to concerns about its condition and the risk of it sinking.

Ahead of the deadline, Taymara are inviting any interested parties looking to provide a new home for the North Carr Lightship to contact them.

Vessel dates back to 1930s

The North Carr Lightship is believed to be the last remaining light vessel in Scotland and one of only two which served in Scottish waters.

She was first launched in 1933 and played a pivotal role in the Second World War, safeguarding the Arctic Convoys and troop-carrying liners which entered the Clyde.

The vessel was also involved in one of Tayside’s most notorious sea tragedies, the 1959 Mona disaster.

This saw all eight of Broughty Ferry lifeboat’s crew members drown after launching to assist the North Carr which was adrift in St Andrews Bay.

Taymara bought the North Carr for just £1 in 2010 and have since spent over £70,000 conserving the ship.

However serious water ingress and corrosion throughout its hull and superstructure has left the vessel in a critical condition.

There had been hopes the restoration of the historic ship had taken a “massive” step forward in 2021 when the the two lifeboats were removed in preparation for a complete refurbishment.

But in announcing their intention to deconstruct the the North Carr, Taymara admitted the hull of ship was in “very poor condition”.

They said: “The vessel hull is largely original, but in very poor condition and has been subject to emergency repairs over the past years.

“It is holed below the waterline in a number of locations, each of which has closing plates fitted.

“North Carr retains her original equipment including her lifeboats (pending conservation), firefighting gear, engine room generators, compressors, electrical equipment, onboard windlass, internal furnishings and accommodation.”

Any interested parties looking to provide a new home for the North Carr Lightship should contact: davidmorrison@sangobeg.com as soon as possible.