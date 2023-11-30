Anna Davidson obituary: Daughter’s tribute to former owner of The Fort in Broughty Ferry

Anna Davidson, a long-time proprietor of The Fort in Broughty Ferry, has died in her 101st year.

She took over the bar in 1961 with her husband, Willie, and ran it for two decades before selling up in 1981.

Previously, Anna and Willie had run The Allan Arms in Allan Street, Dundee, near where the Olympia swimming pool now stands.

During the Second World War, Anna worked for Dundee fire service, which Willie joined after the war had ended.

In the 1930s, Anna had worked at publishers, DC Thomson, and also studied art at night classes.

She was born on January 5 1923 in her great-grandmother’s home, The Milton, in Monifieth and was brought up in the house of her parents, John and Annie Robertson, at The Waverly in Broughty Ferry. Anna was the eldest of three children; Agnes, who is deceased, and her brother, John.

She attended the Eastern school until she was 14 and it was where she met Willie, who was to become her husband.

He became a welder in the boatyard and Anna joined the staff of DC Thomson aged 14 in 1937. She worked in the supplements department before moving to work with the artists.

When war broke out, Anna joined Dundee fire service as a telephonist/dispatcher.

Anna and Willie got engaged and set October 20 1945 as their wedding day.

Her mother and her friends saved their clothing coupons to ensure Anna had a beautiful wedding dress and a large bouquet of flowers.

Willie then joined Dundee fire service. Soon the coupled welcomed two children, Barbara and Sheelagh. Her mother had a late baby, John, who came to live with them and was treated as a big brother to the girls.

Anna and Willie ventured into the licensed trade with The Allan Arms which they worked hard to make a success before buying The Fort in Broughty Ferry in 1961.

Their daughter, Sheelagh, said: “They both enjoyed working behind the bar and conveniently lived above the premises.

“They needed to have time off, so Willie, who was a keen golfer, would have a Thursday off to play, and my mother decided that she would like to learn to golf too.

“Her friend, Margaret Myles, who has since passed away, and my mother joined Monifieth Ladies Club and over time they entered competitions. She was a natural and won many competitions. The prizes were teaspoons but she was happy with that.”

After leaving the licensed trade, the couple moved to Carnoustie and also enjoyed holidays in the USA visiting daughter, Barbara, her husband, Ron, and children, Stephanie, Jacqueline and Brad.

When Willie died suddenly in 1996, Anna moved in with Sheelagh, who had lost her first husband, Brian, and her children, Christopher, Terry and Pamela.

Anna enjoyed an active social life but had to postpone golfing for a period when she was in her 80s because of hip pain.

However, after a hip replacement, she exercised each day until she and her friend, Margaret, were able to tackle 18 holes once again.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into South Grange care home.

Sheelagh said: “Dementia is a terrible disease and the varying stages that my mother went through were upsetting for the family, however, the staff cared and loved Anna unconditionally and the care and love that was shown to her in her last days showed how attached they were to her.

“We are deeply grateful to them all for making Anna’s time with them enjoyable.”

