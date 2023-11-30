Anna Davidson obituary: Daughter’s tribute to former owner of The Fort in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anna Davidson obituary: Daughter’s tribute to former owner of The Fort in Broughty Ferry

Anna's mother and her friends saved their clothing coupons to ensure she had a beautiful wedding dress in 1945.

By Chris Ferguson
Anna Davidson, former proprietor of The Fort, Broughty Ferry, and during her time working at publishers DC Thomson in the 1930s.
Anna Davidson, former proprietor of The Fort, Broughty Ferry, and during her time working at publishers DC Thomson in the 1930s.

Anna Davidson, a long-time proprietor of The Fort in Broughty Ferry, has died in her 101st year.

She took over the bar in 1961 with her husband, Willie, and ran it for two decades before selling up in 1981.

Previously, Anna and Willie had run The Allan Arms in Allan Street, Dundee, near where the Olympia swimming pool now stands.

During the Second World War, Anna worked for Dundee fire service, which Willie joined after the war had ended.

In the 1930s, Anna had worked at publishers, DC Thomson, and also studied art at night classes.

She was born on January 5 1923 in her great-grandmother’s home, The Milton, in Monifieth and was brought up in the house of her parents, John and Annie Robertson, at The Waverly in Broughty Ferry. Anna was the eldest of three children; Agnes, who is deceased, and her brother, John.

Willie and Anna Davidson with granddaughter, Pamela, on the day of her christening.

She attended the Eastern school until she was 14 and it was where she met Willie, who was to become her husband.

He became a welder in the boatyard and Anna joined the staff of DC Thomson aged 14 in 1937. She worked in the supplements department before moving to work with the artists.

When war broke out, Anna joined Dundee fire service as a telephonist/dispatcher.

Anna and Willie got engaged and set October 20 1945 as their wedding day.

Her mother and her friends saved their clothing coupons to ensure Anna had a beautiful wedding dress and a large bouquet of flowers.

Willie then joined Dundee fire service. Soon the coupled welcomed two children, Barbara and Sheelagh. Her mother had a late baby, John, who came to live with them and was treated as a big brother to the girls.

Anna Davidson gave away her granddaughter, Pamela, on her wedding day.

Anna and Willie ventured into the licensed trade with The Allan Arms which they worked hard to make a success before buying The Fort in Broughty Ferry in 1961.

Their daughter, Sheelagh, said: “They both enjoyed working behind the bar and conveniently lived above the premises.

“They needed to have time off, so Willie, who was a keen golfer, would have a Thursday off to play, and my mother decided that she would like to learn to golf too.

“Her friend, Margaret Myles, who has since passed away, and my mother joined Monifieth Ladies Club and over time they entered competitions. She was a natural and won many competitions. The prizes were teaspoons but she was happy with that.”

After leaving the licensed trade, the couple moved to Carnoustie and also enjoyed holidays in the USA visiting daughter, Barbara, her husband, Ron, and children, Stephanie, Jacqueline and Brad.

When Willie died suddenly in 1996, Anna moved in with Sheelagh, who had lost her first husband, Brian, and her children, Christopher, Terry and Pamela.

Anna Davidson and her great-granddaughter, Caitlin.

Anna enjoyed an active social life but had to postpone golfing for a period when she was in her 80s because of hip pain.

However, after a hip replacement, she exercised each day until she and her friend, Margaret, were able to tackle 18 holes once again.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into South Grange care home.

Sheelagh said: “Dementia is a terrible disease and the varying stages that my mother went through were upsetting for the family, however, the staff cared and loved Anna unconditionally and the care and love that was shown to her in her last days showed how attached they were to her.

“We are deeply grateful to them all for making Anna’s time with them enjoyable.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

